RTE considers rotating host lineup for The Late Late Show amid Kielty uncertainty

With Patrick Kielty's return unconfirmed, RTE may experiment with multiple presenters for The Late Late Show's 64th season, according to former commercial director Willie O'Reilly.

RTE is reportedly considering a rotating lineup of presenters for The Late Late Show , with Patrick Kielty 's future as host still uncertain just one month before the new season is set to begin.

Willie O'Reilly, RTE's former commercial director, has suggested that the broadcaster may experiment with a variety of hosts if a deal with Kielty cannot be reached. The show's production team is scheduled to return to work next month to prepare for the 64th season of the long-running chat show. O'Reilly told The Irish Sun that time is running short, putting show bosses under significant pressure to find a solution.

He stated that The Late Late Show is due to return soon and no one knows who will present it, adding that RTE is sailing very close to the edge. He warned that the broadcaster is in dangerous waters without a confirmed host, risking loss of faith from both the public and advertisers. RTE's director general, Kevin Bakhurst, has previously expressed his desire to keep Patrick Kielty as host, defending extra payments made to the star.

The national broadcaster explained that the additional compensation was necessary because Kielty was required to present some extra programs beyond his standard contract. Bakhurst has stated that no one at RTE should earn more than he does, and there has been speculation that Kielty, whose contract to host The Late Late Show has ended, is waiting for Bakhurst to receive a salary increase from the government before negotiating his next term.

When asked if he believed this to be the case, Bakhurst replied that he did not know but would love to get that pay deal sorted. He also confirmed his desire to keep Kielty, calling him great. Regarding contingency plans, Bakhurst declined to elaborate, saying it would drive up the cost of any alternative plan.

Willie O'Reilly commented that the limited time remaining to find a replacement if Kielty does not sign a new contract could force RTE into giving several high-profile presenters the opportunity to host the next season. He argued that if Kielty is not returning, RTE has very little space to find a new host, and a panicked decision to sign the wrong presenter on a three-year contract would be a total disaster.

Instead, he suggested appointing a caretaker host, similar to a caretaker manager for a soccer team, or more likely, dividing the next season among different presenters. This strategy would allow RTE to test multiple personalities and find the best fit without committing to a long-term deal immediately. The uncertainty surrounding the hosting role has raised concerns among advertisers and viewers, as The Late Late Show remains a flagship program for the Irish public broadcaster.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the show's direction for its upcoming season





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Late Late Show Patrick Kielty RTE Rotating Presenters Willie O'reilly

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