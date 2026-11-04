RTÉ Demands €780 Million Funding Block Amid Budget Dispute

RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst confirms the broadcaster will seek a guaranteed €780 million funding package for 2028 to 2030, addressing inflation and recent budget cuts.

RTÉ is preparing to request a minimum of €780 million in future government funding once its current financial arrangement concludes after next year. Director General Kevin Bakhurst made this announcement during a session with the Oireachtas media committee on Wednesday, outlining the broadcaster's strategy to secure long-term financial stability.

Future Funding Strategy Details

Bakhurst confirmed that RTÉ intends to pursue the same annual figure established under a three-year agreement signed in 2024. This structure aims to guarantee approximately €260 million per year for the period spanning from 2028 through 2030. The proposed annual amount would be adjusted upwards to account for inflationary pressures over that time frame.

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The total requested sum includes revenue generated from the licence fee. However, officials informed the committee that this specific income stream is projected to decline by €11 million in the coming year. Representatives from the Department of Communications indicated that this downward trend in licence fee revenue is likely to persist, creating a widening gap between expected income and operational costs.

Budget Cut Controversy Explained

The hearing addressed significant tensions following a recent budget decision that left RTÉ €20 million short of an agreed €260 million package. Bakhurst and Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch stated that this reduction was never discussed with broadcaster executives prior to the announcement. They emphasized there was no prior connection raised between the funding increase and any proposed reforms.

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Minister for Culture Patrick O'Donovan had previously suggested that withholding funds was linked to reform requirements. Senior RTÉ executives rejected this characterization, noting the matter was never raised with them. The broadcaster expressed shock, disappointment, and anger upon learning of the cut on the morning of the budget announcement.

Departmental Response and Gap Analysis

Feargal Ó Coigligh, Secretary General of the Department of Culture, explained that the decision resulted from the department's total allocation falling short of what O'Donovan had originally sought. He stated that his department is now collaborating with RTÉ to present a case to the Government for an additional €20 million to fill the shortfall.

This position was mirrored by RTÉ executives and Chair Terence O'Rourke during their exchanges with the committee. Ó Coigligh revealed that before an extra €21 million was eventually found after O'Donovan petitioned Government leaders, RTÉ faced a potential shortfall of €31 million. The Minister had warned Coalition leaders and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers in a letter that the Government might renege on its agreement if an €11 million cut proceeded.

Political Reactions and Next Steps

Committee Chair Alan Kelly criticized the pre-budget allocation process as laughable, describing the withholding of funds as unfair tactics. He argued that there was no realistic scenario where the Taoiseach and Tánaiste would allow RTÉ to fall short of commitments made to fund the station. Kelly suggested the money would ultimately be found despite the procedural chaos.

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RTÉ appeared before the committee to discuss broader issues regarding funding, reform, and transformation within the organization. The ongoing dialogue highlights the critical need for a stable financial framework to support public service broadcasting in Ireland. Stakeholders continue to negotiate terms that balance fiscal responsibility with the operational needs of national media.