RTÉ airs two special episodes of The Great House Revival to honor architect Hugh Wallace, who died in December, featuring his final Dublin and Donegal projects.

The Broadcasting Corporation of Ireland has announced the broadcast of two special episodes dedicated to the late architect Hugh Wallace, who passed away at age 68 in December. The Great House Revival, a series Wallace guided homeowners through for six seasons, concludes with these final installments airing on Sunday, November 29, and Sunday, December 6. These programs serve as a direct tribute to the architect, celebrating his significant contribution to preserving Ireland's heritage buildings. The episodes will be available for viewing on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player starting at 7.30 pm on the respective dates.

The Great House Revival Final Episodes Details

RTÉ confirmed that these upcoming broadcasts will showcase the completed final projects overseen by Wallace before his death. The first special episode, airing on Sunday, November 29, features the renovation of a late Georgian lakeside home in Donegal. Owners Bernard and Leanne undertook the complex task of transforming their property into a welcoming family residence while carefully conserving its historic character. This project balances the demands of modern living with the strict preservation of the building's historic essence.

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The second special episode, scheduled for Sunday, December 6, focuses on a unique restoration project in Dublin city center. Homeowners Sean and Thomas are restoring a former synagogue, a building noted for its rich history and significant architectural value. This structure presented complex challenges at every stage of the renovation process, resulting in a compelling narrative about conservation and adaptive reuse. The episode highlights the extraordinary effort required to bring such a historically significant site back to life.

Colleagues Recall Hugh Wallace's Design Philosophy

Presenter Brendan Courtney, who stepped in to host the remaining episodes following Wallace's untimely passing, expressed his admiration for the architect's legacy. Courtney noted that he is certain Wallace would be proud of the homeowners who revived two gorgeous heritage projects in Dublin and Donegal. He described the experience of watching the couples follow through on their dreams as immensely satisfying, noting that the ruins Wallace first met are now thriving family homes.

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Dermot Bannon, the presenter of the competing show Room to Improve, shared a personal tribute highlighting Wallace's impact on his career and confidence. Bannon recalled that he was previously worried about peer opinions until Wallace encouraged him to embrace and cherish his unique style. The late architect emphasized that design should be fun, accessible, and enjoyed by everyone without elitism. Bannon stated that Wallace gave him the gift of being himself and stopping his concern for what he was supposed to do.

RIA President Fionnuala May expressed that architects in the profession were incredibly proud of Wallace, describing him as a larger-than-life figure. May emphasized that Wallace represented the architectural profession well due to his genuine care for Ireland's built environment. Interior designer and close friend Gwen Kenny added that Wallace had an eccentric taste, loving color, pattern, and mischief. She noted that he hated grey and boring aesthetics, preferring to land on colorful and different elements like a magpie.

The Final Projects and Broadcast Schedule

Kenny further described Wallace's personality, noting that he did not take himself too seriously and loved being in the heart of the community. He was always interested in people and their stories, which informed his design approach. The Donegal project led by Bernard and Leanne stands as a testament to his ability to balance modern needs with historic preservation. The Dublin project, led by Sean and Thomas, offers a compelling story of conservation for a complex architectural site.

These final episodes serve as a lasting record of Wallace's passion for preserving Ireland's built history. The Great House Revival was a series that held special meaning for him, as evidenced by his dedication to these final homes. Viewers can watch The Great House Revival celebrating Hugh Wallace on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player at 7.30 pm on the scheduled Sundays. The broadcast ensures that his professional legacy and personal warmth remain accessible to the public.