RTE May Consider Rotating Hosts for Late Late Show as Kielty Talks Continue

RTE is reportedly considering a rotating lineup of presenters for The Late Late Show if Patrick Kielty does not return, as the new season approaches without a confirmed host. Former commercial director Willie O'Reilly warns of risks and suggests a caretaker or multi-host strategy.

RTE is reportedly exploring the possibility of using a rotating lineup of presenters for The Late Late Show , as the future of current host Patrick Kielty remains uncertain just one month before the new season is set to begin.

The national broadcaster's former commercial director, Willie O'Reilly, has suggested that if a deal cannot be reached with Kielty, the show might adopt a strategy of trying multiple hosts to find the right fit, rather than committing to a single presenter on a long-term contract. This approach, O'Reilly argues, would mitigate the risk of a disastrous appointment and allow RTE to test different personalities in the high-pressure role.

The Late Late Show team is scheduled to return to work next month to prepare for the 64th season of the iconic chat show. However, the lack of a confirmed host has put significant pressure on show bosses. O'Reilly told The Irish Sun that time is running out and that RTE is sailing dangerously close to the edge without a confirmed presenter.

He warned that both the public and advertisers could lose faith in the programme if the situation is not resolved soon. The uncertainty has been compounded by the fact that RTE's director general, Kevin Bakhurst, has publicly expressed his desire to retain Kielty, but has also acknowledged that salary negotiations are ongoing.

Bakhurst has previously stated that no one at RTE should earn more than he does, and there is speculation that Kielty is waiting for Bakhurst to receive a government-approved salary boost before finalizing his own contract. O'Reilly proposed that if Kielty does not return, RTE should consider a caretaker host or, more likely, divide the upcoming season among different presenters. This would allow the broadcaster to evaluate various candidates without the pressure of a long-term commitment.

He emphasized that a panic signing of the wrong presenter on a three-year contract would be a total disaster. Instead, a rotating lineup could include high-profile Irish personalities, such as journalists, comedians, or other television hosts, each bringing their unique style to the show. The strategy would not only safeguard the program's reputation but also generate buzz and audience interest as viewers anticipate each new host.

However, this approach has its challenges, as it may lack consistency and could confuse loyal viewers. RTE has not officially commented on the rotating host idea, but the pressure is mounting as the start of the new season approaches. The show's production team is likely already working on contingency plans, but public and advertiser confidence hinges on a swift resolution.

The Late Late Show remains a cornerstone of Irish television, and its future direction will be closely watched by the media and the public alike. As the deadline looms, RTE faces a critical decision that could shape the program for years to come





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