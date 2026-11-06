RTÉ, Newstalk, and Mediahuis Evacuated After Security Threats

Irish media giants RTÉ, Newstalk, and Mediahuis evacuate offices following coordinated security threats. Gardaí investigate email alerts while broadcasts are interrupted across Dublin.

Major media organizations in Dublin, including RTÉ, Newstalk, and Mediahuis, were abruptly evacuated this week following a series of security alerts. The disruptions affected national broadcasting and newspaper operations after threatening emails were received. Staff at all three locations were moved to safe areas as a precautionary measure against potential dangers.

Security Threats Target Irish Media Outlets

RTÉ, Newstalk, and Mediahuis operations were severely impacted when unverified threats were communicated via email. The message directed at RTÉ and the publishers of The Irish Independent did not explicitly name any specific news organization in its text. Despite the vague wording, the alerts were taken seriously by security teams and management across the involved companies.

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Evacuation Protocols Activate Across Dublin

The entire RTÉ building located in Donnybrook was evacuated to ensure the safety of all personnel on site. Simultaneously, Mediahuis evacuated its offices situated on Talbot Street in Dublin. Radio station Newstalk, which operates out of Marconi House, also initiated evacuation procedures for its staff. The coordinated nature of these alerts led to a widespread suspension of on-premises activities across multiple media hubs.

Broadcast Interruptions Affect National Audiences

RTÉ Radio 1 experienced significant programming disruptions during the evacuation. Morning Ireland, a flagship morning show, dropped out mid-broadcast due to the security situation. The scheduled program Today with David McCullagh, which was set to begin at 9am, was replaced with background music and a pre-recorded message. This sudden change left listeners without the usual news content for a period of time.

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Live TV Presenter Announces Emergency Exit

On television, presenter Claire Byrne was conducting a live interview on her show when she was forced to go off air. She informed viewers directly that the station needed to evacuate and stated that details would be explained later. This on-air announcement highlighted the immediate and chaotic nature of the security response. Audiences watching the channel were left with an abrupt end to the live program.

Law Enforcement Coordinates Investigation

A Garda presence was established on site at Montrose in Donnybrook to secure the area and assist with the investigation. Garda spokespersons confirmed they were aware of the threats against media stations in Ireland as well as similar incidents across Europe. These threats followed bomb threats directed at airlines throughout Europe on Thursday, suggesting a broader context of security concerns.

Official Response and Future Steps

An Garda Síochána has been actively liaising with Irish media organizations to manage the ongoing situation. The police force has stated that the threats will be thoroughly investigated to identify the source and intent. Authorities are working closely with RTÉ, Newstalk, and Mediahuis to ensure the safety of journalists and staff. Further updates regarding the investigation are expected as more information becomes available.