Discover the top television picks for the week, including RTÉ's new documentary on disabled employment, the Holly Willoughby conspiracy case, and the return of Sweetpea on Sky Atlantic.

Television audiences have a wealth of compelling choices this week, spanning investigative documentaries, true-crime revelations, and high-stakes drama. The programming slate highlights significant social issues in Ireland while also delivering gripping international narratives. Viewers can tune into RTÉ One for three new original productions that explore the nuances of work, coastal life, and national identity.

On Wednesday evening at 9.35pm, RTÉ One airs Able, a three-part documentary series hosted by broadcaster Brendan O'Connor. The program addresses the complex reality of finding meaningful employment for disabled individuals in Ireland. O'Connor, whose daughter has Down syndrome, joins six job seekers to navigate the systemic barriers and unconscious biases that often hinder their professional progression.

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Documentary Highlights Employment Barriers

The first episode features detailed interactions with participants including Emma, who uses a wheelchair, Melissa, who has epilepsy, and Kevin, who is autistic. The narrative demonstrates that the challenges faced by these individuals are not inherent to their capabilities but stem from a world that requires significant adaptation to support them. The series aims to shift the focus from individual limitations to necessary societal changes, challenging persistent misconceptions about disability in the modern workplace.

Cyberstalking and Crime Investigation

On Monday at 9pm, Channel 4 presents The Plot to Kidnap Holly Willoughby, a documentary detailing the conviction of Gavin Plumb. Plumb, a 36-year-old security guard, was found guilty in 2024 of plotting to kidnap, rape, and murder the former This Morning presenter. His arrest followed the discovery of his scheme by an undercover officer from the United States, who penetrated his obsessive plans.

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The documentary provides a comprehensive look at the case through interviews with Plumb's ex-partner, his barrister, a cybercrime specialist, and the journalist who covered the trial. It characterizes Plumb as an obsessive loner whose fantasy-driven actions were uncovered by law enforcement. The series expands beyond the single case to examine cyberstalking, featuring testimony from two women who share their long journeys toward justice.

Fishing and National Identity Stories

Tarrac na Farraige returns to RTÉ One on Tuesday at 7pm for its second season, continuing its portrayal of professional fishers in Ireland. Previously described by The Irish Times as stunning and heartbreaking, the series focuses on the personal experiences of those who earn a living from the sea. It highlights the delicate balance these workers maintain between their maritime livelihoods and their lives on shore.

A Place Called Home also appears on RTÉ One, airing on Thursday at 8.30pm. Irish travel creator Sean Hammond returns to his home country to explore the communities that define its unique character. The inaugural episode focuses on County Leitrim, featuring a diverse group of residents including Today FM's Dave Duke and travel influencer Emma O'Hagan.

Dark Comedy and Sci-Fi Premieres

Thursday evening on Sky Atlantic brings the second season of Sweetpea, a dark comedy based on CJ Skuse's 2017 book. Ella Purnell returns as Rhiannon Lewis, also known as Sweetpea, following a bloody conclusion to the first series. The new season tracks her attempts to manage a career promotion and a rebound relationship while evading a copycat killer who threatens to expose her identity.

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Finally, Prime Video launches Blade Runner 2099 starting Wednesday, November 25th. Ridley Scott serves as executive producer for this series that follows the legacy of his 1982 film and the 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049. In this futuristic setting, replicants have become the dominant force, forcing humans to submit to their bioengineered masters. Hunter Schafer stars as Cora, a human fugitive disguised as a replicant.