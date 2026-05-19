RTÉ paid a price for transparency, as controversy builds over Derek Mooney’s earnings

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst speaks to the media following a meeting with Minister for Communications Patrick O'Donovan after figures were released showing increased earnings at the broadcaster. It is Palestine-based travelogue series 'Up the Junction', written and directed by Meenakshi Nagarkar, that won the Amnesty International's Clarion Prize for Arts. Amid the controversy, the minister reiterated his want for the organisation to publish the full earnings of those working in Montrose.

Kevin Bakhurst says broadcaster has ‘paid a price’ for transparency over Derek Mooney ’s earnings: Figures released by the broadcaster following queries from The Irish Times show that for total earnings, including pensions, salaries, and allowances, there were 270 employees earning more than six figures at the organisation in 2020.

The number grew to 315 in 2024 and again to 368 in 2025, a 36 per cent increase since 2020. An RTÉ spokesman said there were negotiated pay agreements in place over this period that mandated increased pay. O’Donovan, also speaking after the meeting, rejected the suggestion RTÉ was being punished for being transparent. He reiterated that he wanted the organisation to publish the full earnings for those working in Montrose, either through salaried work or through top-ups and allowances.

RTÉ revised its top 10 highest earning presenters for 2024 to include Mooney after reconsidering what constituted a presenter. An ex-garda, Paul Moody, received a further sentence for prolonged coercive control of a second woman. Labour’s Marie Sherlock alleged RTÉ had significant financial implications for the family of the late Paul Rocks after his failure to designate him as a presenter. Bailey met with Minister for Communications Patrick O’Donovan and complained about the classification of Rocks’s employment at RTÉ.

RTÉ has a group life assurance policy which pays out on the death of an employee in service. Spouse, children, and accumulated DC funds are payable on death





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RTÉ Kerry Revenue Derek Mooney Earnings Pension Salary Allowance Superannuation Arona Minister For Communications

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