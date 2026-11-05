RTÉ Radio 1 Maintains Dominance as Newstalk Sees Record Gains

RTÉ Radio 1 retains top spot with Morning Ireland leading listenership, while Newstalk reports record highs across its schedule, including The Pat Kenny Show. Analysis of JNLR figures for the 12 months to September 2024 reveals shifting market dynamics in Ireland.

RTÉ Radio 1 continues to hold the premier position in Irish radio listenership according to the latest Joint National Listenership Research ( JNLR) data published on Thursday. The figures, which cover the 12-month period ending in September, indicate that while RTÉ Radio 1 remains the clear market leader, its primary competitor Newstalk has achieved significant gains across several of its flagship programs during this timeframe.

Market Leadership and Key Program Performance

Morning Ireland retains its status as the most listened to radio program in the country, attracting an average of 464,000 listeners per day. This represents an increase of 7,000 listeners compared to the previous three-month period, which recorded an average of 457,000. RTÉ holds 15 of the top 20 radio programs, down from 16 in the prior book, and commands the entire top 10, securing a 28.3 per cent market share overall.

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Today with David McCullagh secured the second position with 421,000 listeners, marking a slight decline of 1,000 from the August JNLR figures. Brendan O'Connor on Saturday saw robust performance with 411,000 listeners, an increase of 11,000 over the previous three months, while Sunday broadcasts drew 391,000 listeners, a decrease of 8,000. Oliver Callan's new 11am to 1pm slot attracted 283,000 listeners, down 2,000, whereas The Business enjoyed growth to 351,000 listeners, up by 9,000.

The Louise Duffy Show remained stable with 133,000 listeners, and Drivetime with Katie Hannon and Colm Ó Mongáin recorded 202,000 listeners, down 9,000 from the prior period. News at One held steady at 271,000 listeners, down slightly from 273,000, while Liveline saw growth to 268,000 from 254,000. Sunday with Miriam also showed positive momentum, reaching 322,000 listeners, an increase of 5,000.

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Competitor Growth and Strategic Shifts

Newstalk demonstrated notable strength, with its market share growing by 0.8 per cent to reach 8.3 per cent. The Pat Kenny Show achieved a record high in its weekend slot, drawing 175,000 listeners on Saturday and 134,000 on Sunday. This marks an increase of 8,000 listeners on Saturdays and 12,000 on Sundays since the last results, highlighting the enduring appeal of its weekend programming.

The Claire Byrne Show gained 12,000 listeners over the past three months, bringing its total audience to 222,000. The Hard Shoulder, now presented by Shane Coleman and Ciara Kelly, expanded its audience by 17,000 to reach 170,000 listeners. Anton Savage, who moved from Saturday to the breakfast show following his departure from his previous slot, currently has 167,000 listeners, a slight decrease from the previous 168,000.

Eric Moylan, Newstalk's managing editor, characterized the latest figures as excellent, stating that the new schedule is landing effectively with the public. He emphasized that the station has more people tuning in across the entire week than ever before in its history, citing significant growth over the past eight months on every part of its schedule.

Regional Reach and Demographic Engagement

RTÉ 2FM maintained a 4.8 per cent market share, with its Breakfast show featuring Carl Mullan, Roz Purcell, and Aisling Bonner gaining 14,000 listeners to reach 189,000. This program is also the most listened to radio show nationally among 15 to 34 year olds, indicating strong engagement with younger demographics. Meanwhile, RTÉ Lyric maintained a 3.5 per cent market share, though it saw a decline of 5,000 listeners to 353,000 per week.

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Executive Response and Methodology Details

Patricia Monahan, director of audio at RTÉ, expressed satisfaction with the data, noting it was fantastic to see listeners engaging with new voices and shows less than a year since the launch of the new radio schedule. Tara Campbell, head of RTÉ Radio 1, highlighted growth across different genres including news, current affairs, music, sport, and arts. She pointed to strong social media engagement for Liveline as a factor driving listener increases to the program hosted by Kieran Cuddihy.

The survey was conducted by Ipsos B&A on behalf of the JNLR, commissioned by national, regional, and local radio stations, as well as Coimisiún na Meán, the Association of Advertisers in Ireland, and the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland. A total of 16,750 people were interviewed during the survey period to compile these comprehensive listenership figures.