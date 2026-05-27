RTÉ's Future Uncertain as Shane Ross Publishes Timely Book on Broadcaster's Structural Problems

RTÉ: Saints, Scholars, and Scandals is a timely book by Shane Ross that explores the deep roots of RTÉ's structural problems, Fianna Fáil's dominance of RTÉ throughout its history and the damaging recent scandals over payments and governance.

RTÉ : Saints, Scholars, and Scandals is the timely latest book by former TD, minister and journalist Shane Ross , who brings his dual experience of media and politics to bear on his subject.

On today's Inside Politics podcast he talks to Hugh Linehan about the deep roots of RTÉ's structural problems, Fianna Fáil's dominance of RTÉ throughout its history exemplified by Gay Byrne's cozy relationship with Charles Haughey and the damaging recent scandals over payments and governance. He tells Hugh the frustration politicians feel over negative coverage is the reason cash-strapped RTÉ has not enjoyed a licence fee increase since 2008.

RTÉ has been facing financial difficulties for years and its licence fee has not been increased since 2008, a move that has been attributed to the frustration felt by politicians over negative coverage. The book also explores the history of RTÉ, from its early days as a state broadcaster to its current status as a publicly funded but editorially independent organisation.

Shane Ross draws on his own experiences as a politician and journalist to provide a unique perspective on the challenges faced by RTÉ and the impact of these challenges on the public's perception of the broadcaster. He also examines the role of Fianna Fáil in shaping RTÉ's editorial direction and the consequences of this for the broadcaster's coverage of politics.

RTÉ's governance and accountability structures are also under the microscope in the book, with Shane Ross highlighting the need for greater transparency and oversight in the way the broadcaster is managed. The recent scandals over payments and governance at RTÉ have raised serious questions about the broadcaster's accountability and the need for greater oversight.

Shane Ross argues that the current system of governance at RTÉ is inadequate and that greater transparency and accountability are needed to ensure the broadcaster is serving the public interest. He also calls for greater diversity and representation in the broadcaster's leadership and editorial teams, arguing that this is essential for ensuring that RTÉ's coverage is fair and balanced.

The book concludes by highlighting the need for RTÉ to be more proactive in engaging with the public and responding to their concerns, rather than simply reacting to criticism. Shane Ross argues that this is essential for building trust and confidence in the broadcaster and for ensuring that it continues to serve the public interest.

RTÉ's future is uncertain, but Shane Ross's book provides a timely and thought-provoking analysis of the challenges facing the broadcaster and the need for greater transparency, accountability and diversity in its governance and editorial direction





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RTÉ Shane Ross Politics Media Fianna Fáil Governance Accountability Transparency Diversity Representation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shane Dowling column: Only one Dublin team has a chance of winning a trophy this year and it isn't their footballersThe Dublin hurling team has a chance of winning a trophy this year, unlike their footballers, due to their elite players and physicality.

Read more »

Bryan Dobson Reflects on His Parents and His CareerFormer RTE broadcaster Bryan Dobson shares his thoughts on his parents and his career, including the loss of his father and the wisdom of his mother.

Read more »

Tracy Returns to RTÉ Gold After Leaving 2FMTracy, a popular presenter from 2FM, has left the station but is now back on the airwaves with a brand new show on RTÉ Gold. She is known for playing classic music and bringing a fresh vibe to the station.

Read more »

Jessica and Shane's Dream Wedding at Newpark HotelJessica and Shane celebrated their marriage at Newpark Hotel in Co Kilkenny after a decade-long relationship that began at Rag Week in Waterford. Their engagement cut across Covid challenges, and they chose a slim fitted dress from The Zip Yard and a ceremony in the Cathedral of the Assumption, guided by the talented Fr Joe Walsh. The couple's day was captured by a friendly videographer, highlighting humor and ease amid heartfelt moments.

Read more »