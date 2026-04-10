RTÉ Sports Presenter Valerie Wheeler Announces Pregnancy with Husband Gavin Young

RTÉ sports presenter Valerie Wheeler is expecting her first child with her husband, Gavin Young. The announcement comes seven months after their wedding in Portugal. The couple shared their news with a photo from their honeymoon in the Maldives.

RTÉ sports presenter Valerie Wheeler has joyfully announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Gavin Young . The announcement marks a significant milestone for the couple, coming seven months after their enchanting wedding ceremony held in Portugal. The beloved host of The Sunday Game, along with her husband, shared their exciting news with the world, expressing it as a 'new chapter we’ve been dreaming of.

' The heartwarming reveal was made through a beautiful photograph taken during their honeymoon in the Maldives. The soon-to-be parents are captured with beaming smiles, proudly displaying their scan photos. In a sweet touch, the couple wrote 'baby Young 2026' in the sand in front of them, adding a personal and memorable element to the announcement. This baby will be the first child for the couple, who exchanged vows in a radiant, sun-kissed ceremony in Portugal last year, solidifying their commitment and love for one another. \Valerie has often shared glimpses of their journey together on social media, showcasing their love and happiness. She affectionately referred to her husband as her 'forever caddy' following their wedding, a lighthearted reference to their shared love of sports, particularly golf, where Gavin excels as a professional coach. Their wedding in Portugal was a stunning destination affair, which Valerie generously shared glimpses of online, delighting fans and followers with the details of their special day. The couple's journey towards marriage began with a romantic proposal in New York City. Gavin proposed to Valerie on top of the iconic Rockefeller Center, a breathtaking setting that perfectly framed the momentous occasion. Valerie shared a photograph of her sparkling engagement ring with a caption expressing her joy. The couple's relationship blossomed in the summer of 2022, creating a foundation of love and support that has led them to this joyous moment. Their journey has been filled with adventure, and shared experiences, which has strengthened their bond and prepared them for the next exciting phase of parenthood. The public rejoices with them in this blessed moment and the upcoming future of their growing family.\Valerie Wheeler's contributions to sports broadcasting are widely recognized and admired. She joined RTÉ as a sports reporter in October 2020, quickly establishing herself as a respected voice in the industry. Sports fans are familiar with her engaging coverage on The Sunday Game, a cornerstone of Irish sports broadcasting. Additionally, she has presented on SPIN Southwest, further showcasing her versatility and passion for sports. Gavin Young, her husband, is a professional golf coach based in Limerick. The couple's combined interests and professional backgrounds create a dynamic and enriching partnership, as they share their lives together. Valerie has built a strong reputation in the field of journalism and has become a beloved and respected presence. With the upcoming birth of their child, Valerie and Gavin are embarking on a new and exciting journey filled with parenthood and family life. The anticipation and excitement of their fans is strong, waiting to see what the future holds for this growing family. The whole country is very happy for the couple and wish them all the best with their new family





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