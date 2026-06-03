RTÉ Star Launches Home Swap Style Property Company

The RTÉ star and her husband have launched a home swap style property company to help people find homes in their local area. The company, named Good Neighbour, aims to make it easier for people to move without leaving their community.

The RTÉ star and her husband were inspired to launch a home swap style property company after hearing the experiences of family and friends struggling to find homes in their area.

The couple, who are partnering with her husband, Shane McMahon, for a home-swapping-style venture, aim to help those looking to move but not leave their local area. Named Good Neighbour, the platform will allow those looking to move, but stay in their local area, a chance to find a suitable home. The idea was born out of conversations with friends and family, with some looking to downsize, while their friends in the same area wanted to upsize while staying local.

The couple revealed that after having kids, they knew all too well the need to stay around the community they had built for themselves. The mum of two explained that she loves living on her road, having the chats with people, being part of the GAA club or where the kids are in school, and they walk to everything.

The platform will work by searching for houses that fit your criteria, matching the right buyer depending on location, size, and what both parties are searching for. Both parties are obliged to comply with all legal requirements for a property sale or purchase, and all involved will have full legal representation. Where a potential swap is found, a valuation is established of both properties.

Then, if both parties are happy to move forward, Good Neighbour helps them negotiate the price difference and agree on the move, with the transaction typically set to take between four and six weeks to close from contract signing





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