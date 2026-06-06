Ruairí Noel Frawley: Ireland Mourns the Loss of a Beloved Teenager

The untimely death of Ruairí Noel Frawley has sent shockwaves across Ireland, with communities coming together to support his family and friends. Ruairí was a dedicated sports fan and a cherished member of his school community, and his passing has left a profound sadness in its wake.

A sense of profound sadness has engulfed communities in different parts of Ireland following the untimely death of popular teenager Ruairí Noel Frawley . Ruairí, a dedicated sports fan , passed away on Thursday June 4, 2026.

He is survived by parents Melissa Milbrandt and John Frawley, siblings, Chealsea, Aaron, Cillian, Leon and Abigail. Principal Mark O'Brien of the Good Counsel College community expressed his deepest condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of Ruairí. Ruairí was a cherished and valued member of their school community, and his sudden passing has left a profound sadness across their entire school family.

The school is holding the family closely in their hearts, thoughts, and prayers during these sad and difficult days. Ruairí's sports club also extended its deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and friends, his U16 teammates and coaches, his classmates, and all who knew and loved him. Ruairí was a huge sports fan, and his family would like for those attending the funeral to wear sports jerseys, if possible.

As the terrible news of Ruairí's untimely passing began to spread, family members, friends, and some total strangers have paid their respects. Ruairí's classmates and family are remembering him for his smile and the impact he had on their lives. Ruairí's funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday morning at St. Joseph's Church, Ennis, and his reposing will be held in Browne's Funeral Home Enniscorthy and Kennedy's Funeral Home, Ennis.

Ruairí's family has requested that people wear sports jerseys to the funeral to celebrate his love for sports. The community is coming together to support Ruairí's family during this difficult time





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Ruairí Noel Frawley Ireland Obituary Teenager Sports Fan

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