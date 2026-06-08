Ruesha Littlejohn Defends Role as Ireland Face World Cup Qualification Decider Against France

Veteran midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn addresses criticism over her selection ahead of Ireland's crucial World Cup qualifier against France, praising manager Carla Ward's approach and emphasizing the team's belief in securing a historic result.

Emma Duffy reporting from Grenoble. Ireland manager Carla Ward recently drew a parallel between veteran midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn and male international Séamus Coleman , highlighting their similar leadership qualities and impact on team culture.

This comparison came amid scrutiny over Littlejohn's inclusion in the squad given her limited playing time during the club season. After being released by Crystal Palace following just 161 minutes of action throughout the campaign - only 46 of those coming since December - questions arose when Littlejohn was selected to start in place of the suspended Denise O'Sullivan during Friday's thrilling 3-2 victory over the Netherlands at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The 35-year-old, earning her 94th cap, played the first half before Jess Ziu came on as planned. Despite minimal minutes, she delivered a purposeful performance, instrumental in setting up Kyra Carusa's opening goal with a precise through ball that split the Dutch defense. That appearance marked her first of the qualification campaign, and Ireland now stand on the brink of securing automatic qualification for the 2027 Women's World Cup if they can overcome France in Grenoble on Tuesday.

While Littlejohn is not expected to play a major role, she used her pre-departure media opportunity in Cork on Sunday to address criticism directly.

"Honestly I find it baffling that people want to write players off because they have not played a lot of minutes," she stated, acknowledging she has been managing a chronic Achilles issue. "I would like to have played more minutes, I feel capable of playing more minutes but at the end of the day the manager picks her strongest team, and I wasn't in the plans, so that's that. Palace got promoted so I can't really complain about it.

I am 35, that is my 94th cap for Ireland, so I don't know why people do not expect me to come in and play 45 minutes. We can do it in our sleep now, as an experienced player. If Séamus Coleman can do it, so can I. It's no big deal. But people are always looking to pull other people down but you got to block that out and believe in yourself.

We've a great group of players. We back each other up on the pitch.

" Littlejohn also returned praise to Ward, noting their previous working relationship at Aston Villa and Birmingham City. She described Ward's management style as focused on creating a positive, relaxed environment where players can express themselves.

"Carla is one of the most laid-back managers, she is all about environment. She wants everyone to be themselves within the group and I think that is massive... she is all about making people feel comfortable in the environment and then, she is able to get the best out of everyone. There is nothing worse than people coming into an environment where they are scared to be themselves...

But she is all about that, she wants people to come in and have fun. Obviously, we knuckle down when we are on the training pitch, it is work-time then. When we are in the meeting room, it is work time. But you're allowed to be relaxed and enjoy it.

" Known for her outspoken personality and active presence on podcasts and social media, Littlejohn is unapologetically authentic and openly discusses how her views sometimes divide opinion. She has hinted at a future in media after football, though her playing future remains uncertain.

With retirement mentioned as a possibility recently, she avoided speculation about next season, saying, "It is too far away, I am just focused on being in camp right now and then enjoy my summer, and we will take it from there.

" For now, all attention is on the high-stakes match against France. Ireland already have a seeded playoff spot secured, meaning they have everything to gain and nothing to lose in Grenoble. Littlejohn emphasized the team's belief despite France's status as world-class opponents.

"Obviously we go into the game as underdogs, but we believe in our squad," she said. "We are going to try and make it as difficult as possible for France. We are going to make it competitive. Hopefully we can score a goal and limit their chances.

They are a world-class team with world-class players all over their squad. We played them in Tallaght so we know how good they can be. Tactically, we'll be ready to go. It's not going to be easy, but we believe that we can get a result.





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Ireland Women's Football Ruesha Littlejohn Carla Ward France Vs Ireland World Cup Qualification 2027 Women's World Cup Páirc Uí Chaoimh Netherlands Kyra Carusa Séamus Coleman

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