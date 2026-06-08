Rugby legend Fergus Slattery laid to rest

Fergus Slattery, a former Ireland and British and Irish Lions back row, has been laid to rest in Dublin. Slattery played 61 times for Ireland and was part of the Ireland team which secured Triple Crown success in 1982 and 1985.

Mourners gathered at St Joseph's Church, in Glasthule Dublin as the rugby legend was laid to rest surrounded by friends and family. Slattery played 61 times for Ireland and also captained the side in a distinguished career which also saw him represent Blackrock, University College Dublin, the Barbarians, Leinster, the French Barbarians and the Lions.

He was part of the Ireland team which secured Triple Crown success in 1982 and 1985 and a veteran of the Lions tours to New Zealand in 1971 and South Africa three years later. Slattery's loving daughter, Nikki told mourners that her father was a good man who will be remembered for all of his achievements. Team mates Mike Gibson and Olly Campbell were pictured carrying the coffin at the funeral.

Former rugby international Hugo MacNeill shared some words from Ollie Campbell, who said that Slattery was a force of nature on and off the field, who once played 75 games in a season, and who once made 70 speeches in a year. A man among men, the rock in Blackrock, a leader as well as a captain.

A man who had speed and endurance on the field, and the energy of a 10 year-old who didn't need to sleep off it. He was a rare combination, a man of action as well as a man of vision





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