Rugby Players Ireland Awards 2026: Stuart McCloskey and Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald Win Players’ Player of the Year Awards

Ulster's McCloskey and Moloney-MacDonald were the big winners at the 2026 Rugby Players Ireland Awards, earning the respective Players’ Player of the Year awards.

STUART MCCLOSKEY AND Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald were the big winners at the 2026 Rugby Players Ireland Awards, earning the respective Players ’ Player of the Year awards.

Ulster’s McCloskey prevailed after an influential season for both province and country. The 33-year-old edged out fellow Triple Crown winners Jamison Gibson-Park, Dan Sheehan, and last year’s Players’ Player of the Year, and British & Irish Lions Player of the Series, Tadhg Beirne.

"I’m not sure there’s any world in which I would have imagined myself receiving this award this time last year," said a delighted McCloskey. Meanwhile, Moloney-MacDonald got the nod for the women’s gong ahead of Eve Higgins and Brittany Hogan. After making her Ireland debut in 2015, Moloney-MacDonald earned her 50th international cap during this year’s Six Nations.

"It feels like I’ve had two different careers with Ireland," said Moloney-MacDonald, who was recalled to the Ireland squad in 2024 after a three-year absence. "It hasn’t been an easy road at times, but the team is now in a great place and well positioned to become a real force at the top of the women’s game.

" Elsewhere at the ceremony, the Contribution to Irish Society Award was presented to retiring Connacht Rugby out-half Jack Carty in recognition of his continued advocacy and community engagement, as well as his work across Tackle Your Feelings and other charitable causes. The Men’s XVs Try of the Year went to Ulster winger Rob Baloucoune, while Eve Higgins clinched the Women’s XVs Try of the Year following a memorable breakaway score during Ireland’s World Cup campaign.

Nominated in three different categories, Robyn O’Connor won the Women’s XVs Young Player of the Year after a breakthrough season that included a try-scoring Irish debut, while Ulster Rugby’s Bryn Ward was the Men’s XVs Young Player of the Year. Megan Burns was announced as the Women’s 7s Player of the Year, while Ireland’s successful pursuit of another Triple Crown was the Moment of the Year





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