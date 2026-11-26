IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts warns the Rugby World Cup will cause a significant 2027 loss, with Ireland playing only three home games that year.

Ireland's defeat of South Africa may have reignited hopes for Andy Farrell's squad at next year's Rugby World Cup in Australia, but the tournament is also a major financial headache for the Irish Rugby Football Union ( IRFU). IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts has warned that the event is placing heavy strain on rugby unions across the Northern Hemisphere.

The IRFU is responsible for keeping the union's accounts in check. Ireland's 2023 Rugby World Cup in France produced some brilliant days before ending in a heartbreaking quarter-final defeat to New Zealand. Participation costs, combined with missed revenue from hosting November internationals, cost the IRFU €12 million and contributed to an €18.4m deficit.

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The Rugby World Cup takes place in a window that removes the November international schedule, and that loss of revenue is at the centre of the IRFU's financial concerns. Potts has said the tournament is not working financially for unions, and he stressed that it remains the biggest financial challenge the union faces every four years.

Potts estimated the lost revenue at approximately £100 million (€119.47m) to £150m (€179.2m). He said most of that loss falls on Northern Hemisphere unions, speaking at a media briefing at the IRFU offices.

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Potts pointed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which was held through November and December of that year. Major domestic football leagues adapted by taking mid-season breaks, a model he suggested rugby should study closely.

Potts Calls for Changes to the Global Calendar

Kevin Potts suggests the Rugby World Cup could be moved earlier in the year to free up the November Test window, but he accepts there is no simple solution. His proposal centres on protecting the revenue that the November internationals generate for unions.

Potts said that unless the World Cup window changes, or the distribution model from the tournament changes, which he described as unlikely, the IRFU expects to budget for a significant loss again in 2027. He said the question of avoiding lost revenue windows is always an active discussion at World Rugby with all unions.

Potts argued that the issue needs serious attention once and for all. He noted that the IRFU reported a €1.5 million surplus this year, expects to break even next year, and then faces a significant loss in a Rugby World Cup year, before spending the following four years recovering. He said the Northern unions face the same pattern.

Potts acknowledged that any changes made would not affect 2027 or even 2031. He indicated that a lasting solution would likely arrive beyond his own time with the IRFU, which runs to 2035, but he said the union cannot simply stop its activities and spending in every Rugby World Cup year.

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Ireland's 2027 Home Schedule Shrinks Revenue Sharply

Ireland will play only three home games in 2027, and the IRFU expects a deficit of north of €10m as a result. The men's team generates around 80% of the union's revenue, which makes the reduced fixture list a direct threat to the budget.

Farrell's side will play twice at the Aviva Stadium during the Six Nations, followed by one World Cup warm-up fixture in Dublin. Potts described the resulting deficit as inevitable under the current structure.

Potts explained that distributions from World Rugby to high performance unions amount to approximately €9m a cycle, which is the union's distribution income. He said that after accounting for that money, the IRFU is likely to face a loss of certainly north of €10m.

Potts contrasted the situation with the Southern Hemisphere, where the Rugby Championship was realigned for a World Cup year. He described the IRFU's position as frustrating, while stressing that the problem must be resolved at some point.

Potts said the obvious window for a tournament would be somewhere around July and August, which would avoid the November internationals, the Six Nations, the July Tests and the Rugby Championship. He cautioned that player welfare systems would have to be in place, because players cannot be asked to play as many as 15 internationals in a single year.