RunCommerce Launches AI Platform to Automate Ecommerce Operations

Eamonn Grant launches RunCommerce, an AI-driven platform automating manual ecommerce tasks, reducing time from months to minutes for global brands.

RunCommerce has officially launched a new artificial intelligence platform designed to radically streamline the operational workload of online retailers. The venture, founded by technology veteran Eamonn Grant, aims to replace labor-intensive manual processes with automated agents that manage product listings, search engine optimization, and digital content generation.

Grant's journey into technology began in the 1990s as a geography student at UCD, where he first encountered digital mapping tools. This early exposure to emerging tech shaped a career defined by leveraging innovation to push boundaries in ecommerce and technology-enabled services. His professional background includes serving as head of ecommerce at Musgrave, European commercial director for Samsung Electronics, and senior vice-president for corporate development at global ecommerce platform ESW.

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How AI Automates Product Listings

The core functionality of RunCommerce focuses on automating the tedious tasks that currently consume significant resources for online brands. According to Grant, the platform handles everything a customer sees on a webpage while simultaneously ensuring technical visibility for search engines. During a recent conference demo, the company demonstrated this capability by photographing a gentleman's jacket on a table and having a fully optimized website page ready within three minutes.

The automated system did not merely upload a static image. It generated a video of a model wearing the jacket walking down the Champs Elysees, complete with all necessary metadata and layout adjustments. This speed represents a dramatic shift from traditional methods, where moving a product from factory to website can take months. The new AI-assisted execution reduces this timeline to mere minutes, offering massive efficiency gains for fashion and apparel brands with large product volumes.

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Shift From Manual Work To Intelligent Agents

Grant identified a critical gap in the current market where retailers invest heavily in software but still rely on employees to manually coordinate work across disconnected systems. Teams spend enormous amounts of time updating information, assembling reports, and resolving issues between different applications. As businesses grow, these operational demands typically require additional staff, creating further complexity and slowing down growth.

RunCommerce addresses this by utilizing intelligent agents that understand the broader context of a retail business. Unlike traditional dashboards that present data for human interpretation, RunCommerce is designed around execution. It can work across existing systems to complete approved operational tasks directly. This approach eliminates the need for employees to interpret information and decide on actions, allowing them to focus on strategic business development instead of routine administrative work.

Bootstrapped Growth And Future Plans

RunCommerce was formally established earlier this year after 12 months of intensive development. The venture was bootstrapped and largely funded by Grant's previous consultancy work, with support from the Dún Laoghaire Rathdown local enterprise office. Grant estimates the total investment in developing the product to date at approximately €750,000, excluding a significant amount of founder time. The company is currently revenue-generating and financially stable.

The company's strategy involves scaling carefully, starting with content, imagery, video, and SEO before expanding into more complex areas. This phased approach reflects Grant's experience from founding and selling Ireland's largest online florist in 2006. The business model relies on a recurrent monthly fee based on the size and complexity of a customer's operations.

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Impact On Ecommerce Economics

The introduction of agentic AI is expected to change the economics of running an ecommerce business. By allowing retailers to respond and grow without expanding their operational teams at the same rate, the platform offers a sustainable path for mid-market retailers and established brands. Grant predicts that the current state of ecommerce is just the beginning of a broader transformation driven by AI personal assistants and intelligent automation.

RunCommerce plans to raise a Series A round in 2027 to further expand its capabilities. The company's ultimate goal is to turn the entire ecommerce business on its head by removing the operational friction that has historically limited scalability. For now, the platform provides a practical solution to the manual burdens that have long plagued the industry, offering a clear path toward more efficient and effective online retail operations.