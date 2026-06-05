Rusal's Aughinish Alumina Plant Still Controlled by Oleg Deripaska, Report Finds

A new report has found that the Aughinish Alumina plant in Co Limerick, owned by Rusal, is still controlled by Oleg Deripaska, a billionaire under EU sanctions for his role in supporting the invasion of Ukraine through the manufacture of military hardware for Russia. The report was completed in late March, at the same time Swedish police launched an investigation into Rusal’s operations in the country and allegations of breaches of international sanctions targeting Russia.

Aughinish Alumina plant in Co Limerick is owned by Rusal , which is still controlled by Oleg Deripaska , a new report has found. The report was completed in late March, at the same time Swedish police launched an investigation into Rusal ’s operations in the country and allegations of breaches of international sanctions targeting Russia .

Separately, the chief executive of the Kubal aluminium smelter in the Swedish city of Sundsvall was arrested last month by Sweden’s special forces police. The investigations are likely to increase pressure on the Irish Government and the EU to take action on the export of large amounts of alumina to Russia, which according to a recent Irish Times investigation, Aughinish and Kubal are owned entirely by the Russian metals giant Rusal.

The majority of Rusal is owned by the energy conglomerate EN+ founded by Deripaska, a Kremlin insider, in 2002. Deripaska, a billionaire who has been described as ‘Putin’s favourite oligarch’, is under EU sanctions over his role in supporting the invasion of Ukraine through the manufacture of military hardware for Russia. The US first imposed sanctions on Deripaska in 2018, along with Rusal and EN+, over alleged interference in the US presidential election.

Fearing the loss of hundreds of jobs in the Aughinish plant, the Irish Government heavily lobbied the US to withdraw the sanctions. Following extended negotiations a deal was agreed in 2019 where Deripaska would reduce his stake in EN+ to 44.95 per cent, meaning he would no longer have a controlling share.

However, according to the assessment by investigators from Skatteverket, Sweden’s tax authority, this deal was a fiction and Deripaska continues to have a controlling share of EN+ and by extension of Rusal, Kubal and Aughinish. The confidential investigative report, a summary of which was shared with The Irish Times, concludes Deripaska owns 53.7 per cent of EN+ and that, in accordance with EU rules, the company should be subject to the same sanctions imposed on Deripaska.

The Swedish investigators have recommended that, based on these recommendations, 40 million Krona (€3.7 million) in Kubal’s tax accounts should be frozen. A final decision is expected in the coming months. A Skatteverket spokesman said it could not comment on specific companies. A spokesperson for Aughinish Alumina said following 2019 deal, the US Treasury stated the ‘measures severed Mr Deripaska’s control over EN+ and UC Rusal and by extension Aughinish.

Mr Deripaska does not exert any control over the day to day operations and strategy at the Aughinish plant. ’ Figures it provided to the Central Statistics Office showing 83 per cent of exports went to Russia this year. It said the true figure is 51 per cent. The company said Irish alumina was ‘processed within a controlled production and export chain’ and that the resulting aluminium was sold internationally rather than going into Russia weapons.

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