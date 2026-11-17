Russia launched overnight missile and drone attacks on Kyiv energy infrastructure while Ukrainian forces struck the Kerch Strait bridge for the second time in one day.

The Russian Ministry of Defence announced that its armed forces executed coordinated overnight strikes against military-industrial complexes and transport infrastructure within the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Moscow stated that the operations specifically targeted energy facilities, port structures, and vessels utilized by Ukraine's armed forces to disrupt logistical support.

Russian Missile Strikes Hit Kyiv Energy Infrastructure

The Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed on Tuesday that its strikes extended beyond the capital to include targets in the Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. These coordinated attacks aimed to degrade Ukraine's capacity to sustain its military operations by damaging critical transport and energy networks across multiple strategic locations.

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Simultaneously, the scale of the aerial assault on Moscow was detailed by Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of the Russian capital, who reported that approximately 800 drones were launched toward the city during the night. Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted and downed 321 of these unmanned aerial vehicles in close proximity to the capital, preventing further damage to the city center.

Ukraine Targets Kerch Strait Bridge Linking Crimea to Russia

Separate from the aerial clashes in the north, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, reported that two people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the peninsula. Aksyonov stated that Ukrainian forces struck the Kerch Strait bridge, the vital land link connecting Russia to Crimea, for the second time in a single day, forcing an immediate closure of the structure.

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Mykolaiv Industrial Facilities Hit in Cross-Border Assaults

The conflict extended to southern Ukraine where Russian military strikes targeted port and industrial facilities in the city of Mykolaiv on Monday. Heorhii Reshetilov, the acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, confirmed the devastation on Telegram, noting that the attacks resulted in two fatalities and left three additional individuals injured.

Escalating Infrastructure Damage Across Multiple Fronts

These simultaneous operations highlight the intensifying campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure, with Moscow targeting energy grids and transport hubs while Kyiv focuses on disrupting Russian supply lines through Crimea. The repeated strikes on the Kerch Strait bridge and the overnight bombing runs on Kyiv underscore the widening scope of the aerial and missile warfare currently engulfing both nations.