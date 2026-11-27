Russia introduces new wartime censorship laws targeting information on Ukrainian strikes on infrastructure. The bills expand foreign-agent rules and impose prison terms for sharing data on military sites.

Senators in Russia introduced three new draft laws on Thursday that significantly expand the country's wartime censorship framework. These legislative measures specifically target the sharing of information regarding Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on domestic infrastructure, including oil refineries and data centers.

The proposed legislation marks a broadening of state control, extending restrictions beyond traditional journalists and war opponents to include pro-war bloggers and ordinary citizens who disseminate details about long-range strikes. Andrey Klishas, an influential senator and the architect of previous speech restrictions, stated that open-source information is increasingly being used by the enemy to undermine national security.

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Expanding Restrictions on War Reporting

The core mechanism of these new bills involves imposing substantial fines and prison sentences of up to five years for sharing any information about the aftermath of terrorist attacks, sabotage, or assassination attempts against state and military officials. The draft laws also explicitly restrict the reporting of locations for military equipment and facilities where weapons are produced or stored.

Legal experts have raised concerns that the scope of these restrictions is deliberately undefined, allowing for broad interpretation by authorities. While similar measures were considered in 2023, they were previously shelved due to a lack of Kremlin backing. Their revival suggests that President Vladimir Putin is now willing to adopt harsher restrictions than he previously endorsed.

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FSB Expands Foreign Agent Data Definitions

Concurrently, Russia's Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, expanded its definition of sensitive information that is considered useful to foreign entities. This expansion carries penalties of up to five years in prison for the mere collection of such data, even if it is never shared with foreigners. The updated list includes details about prisoners recruited to fight in Ukraine, prison staff involved in recruitment, and foreign components used in Russian weapons production.

This move further entrenches the foreign-agent laws introduced in 2021, which require individuals and organizations to register if they receive foreign funding or engage in political activity. Simply collecting information on these newly designated sensitive subjects can trigger these registration requirements, putting journalists and investigators at significant risk of imprisonment without any direct contact with foreign entities.

Historical Context and Legal Precedents

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, it has criminalized the spread of false information about its military actions. Offenses causing severe consequences can lead to prison terms of up to 15 years. According to the human rights group OVD-Info, nearly 800 people have been prosecuted under these censorship laws since their implementation.

High-profile cases include the conviction of French researcher Laurent Vinatier under the foreign-agent provision. Vinatier admitted guilt during his trial but denied any wrongdoing after his release, highlighting the complex legal landscape facing foreign nationals and domestic critics operating within Russia's tightened information controls.

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International Reactions and Diplomatic Tensions

Amidst these domestic crackdowns, international diplomatic tensions continue to flare. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy recently criticized US President Donald Trump for describing Russian President Vladimir Putin as a friend. Zelenskiy described the comment as strange and compared it to praising Adolf Hitler during the Second World War.

Zelenskiy emphasized that Putin is an aggressor and a killer who cannot be considered a friend, regardless of diplomatic protocols. This reaction followed Trump's embrace of Putin at a summit in China and a subsequent social media post featuring a photograph of the two leaders shaking hands, which Trump titled with the phrase my friend.

C Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov defended the necessity of these measures on Friday, stating that wartime requires difficult decisions to be made. He framed the expansion of censorship and the tightening of foreign-agent laws as essential steps for maintaining national security during an active conflict, signaling a long-term shift in how Russia manages information flow and public discourse.