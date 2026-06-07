Russian Drone Strikes Chernobyl Nuclear Fuel Facility, IAEA to Inspect Damage

A Russian drone hit a building at the Chernobyl nuclear plant's central spent fuel storage facility, causing structural damage but no radiation release, according to Ukrainian and IAEA reports.

The International Atomic Energy Agency ( IAEA ) has confirmed it has been informed of an attack at the Chernobyl nuclear plant and will dispatch a team to inspect the damage.

According to reports, a Russian Shahed drone struck a building that is part of the central spent fuel storage facility within the Chernobyl exclusion zone. A small fire was quickly extinguished within an hour, as reported by the Ukrainian General Staff via Telegram. The IAEA, acting as the UN's nuclear watchdog, stated that the strike caused significant damage to the facility's fuel reception building, including its facade, windows, and doors, with nearby structures also affected by the blast wave.

Ukrainian authorities have confirmed that radiation levels at the facility remain within established limits, though President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that the incident reflects a concerning increase in Russia's brazenness. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi described the event as deeply concerning because it targeted a site storing large amounts of nuclear material in close proximity to the struck building.

This incident follows closely after Moscow's claim that a Ukrainian drone had hit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a facility under Russian control since the early stages of the war. The IAEA also inspected the Zaporizhzhia site after that reported strike and confirmed it was a drone attack, although Ukraine's southern military command denied any involvement.

Both events highlight the heightened risks to nuclear infrastructure amid ongoing hostilities, raising alarms about potential radiological hazards even when immediate radiation levels are reported as normal. The international community's attention remains focused on ensuring the safety and security of such critical facilities amidst the conflict





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Chernobyl IAEA Drone Attack Nuclear Safety Russia-Ukraine War

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