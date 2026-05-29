Russian Drone Strikes Romanian Apartment Building, Injuring Two in First Such Attack on NATO Territory

A Russian drone hit a residential building in Galati, Romania, during an overnight attack on Ukraine, injuring two people and marking the first time a drone has caused injuries in a NATO member state. NATO condemned the incident as reckless and called for enhanced defenses.

In a significant escalation of the conflict, a Russia n drone struck a residential apartment building in the Romania n city of Galati early Friday morning, injuring two people and marking the first time a drone has caused casualties on NATO territory.

The incident occurred during a Russian aerial assault on nearby Ukrainian ports along the Danube River, highlighting the growing risks of spillover into neighboring countries. The drone, believed to be a Shahed-type loitering munition, impacted the roof of a 10-story building at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time, detonating its explosive payload and triggering a fire that engulfed multiple floors.

The blast shattered windows and sent debris raining down onto the street below, causing panic among the 70 residents who were evacuated by emergency services. Two individuals were hospitalized with minor injuries, including a woman and her child who sustained cuts and bruises. Two others were treated at the scene for panic attacks, according to the Romanian Emergency Response Agency (ISU).

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze within two hours, but the building suffered structural damage, with two stairwells rendered unusable and five cars destroyed by falling debris and shrapnel. The area was cordoned off for investigation, and authorities warned residents to avoid the vicinity due to potential unexploded ordnance.

This incident marks a stark departure from previous close calls, where drone fragments had fallen on Romanian territory 47 times since the war began, but never before in a densely populated area causing injuries. NATO swiftly condemned the attack, with a spokesperson writing on social media platform X: 'We condemn Russia's recklessness, and NATO will continue to strengthen our defences against all threats, including drones.

' The alliance's response underscored the delicate balance between supporting Ukraine and avoiding direct confrontation with Russia. Romania's defense ministry scrambled two F-16 fighter jets and an IAR-330 Puma military helicopter to monitor the airspace, with pilots authorized to engage any hostile drones-a move that reflects the increased readiness of NATO's eastern flank. Residents in the border counties of Braila, Galati, and Tulcea were alerted via the RO-ALERT system to take cover as the drones approached.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu announced that the country would pursue diplomatic measures and request NATO to expedite the transfer of anti-drone systems, including electronic warfare equipment and short-range air defense, to prevent future incidents.

'Romania has informed the Allies and the NATO Secretary General of the circumstances and has requested measures to accelerate the transfer of anti-drone capabilities to Romania,' she stated on X. The attack comes amid a broader pattern of Russian drone incursions into Romanian airspace, which has occurred 28 times since Moscow intensified strikes on Ukraine's Danube ports, critical infrastructure for grain exports. The Danube River forms a natural border between Romania and Ukraine, and Russian drones have frequently strayed into Romanian airspace while targeting port facilities in Izmail and Reni.

The attack on Galati has reignited debates about NATO's ability to protect its airspace from stray drones, given the alliance's policy of not engaging Russian aircraft or drones unless they pose an imminent threat. While Romanian law permits the military to shoot down drones during peacetime if lives or property are at risk, the government has been cautious about doing so due to the challenges of identifying the drone's origin and the potential for escalation.

Friday's incident may pressure NATO to reconsider its rules of engagement, as civilian lives are now directly at risk. Deputy Interior Minister Raed Arafat, who oversees the emergency response, told private broadcaster Digi24 that the drone left a large crater on the roof and affected two stairwells, rendering them unsafe. He also noted that fragments were scattered over a wide area.

This incident follows a similar occurrence in April, when another suspected Russian drone struck Galati, damaging an electricity pole and an outbuilding; officials subsequently recovered the drone and remotely detonated its unexploded payload. As the war grinds on, the international community watches anxiously for further spillover, with the potential to draw NATO directly into the conflict.

The attack serves as a stark reminder that the war in Ukraine is not contained, and that neighboring countries remain vulnerable to the repercussions of Russia's brutal aggression





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