Ryan Naderi scores dramatic late penalty as Rangers defeat Falkirk 2-1 to take the Scottish Premiership lead, overtaking Celtic by two points.

Rangers secured the top spot in the Scottish Premiership following a tense 2-1 victory over Falkirk at Ibrox. The result was decided by a last-gasp penalty from Ryan Naderi, which lifted Derek McInnes' team above their rivals. This win extends the club's impressive unbeaten run to fifteen consecutive matches.

Rangers Claim Top Spot After Victory

Rangers now sit two points ahead of Celtic in the league standings. Celtic have an opportunity to reclaim the lead when they face Hearts on Sunday. The dramatic finish at Ibrox highlights the tight competition at the summit of Scottish football. The team managed to overcome significant pressure and a challenging defensive display.

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Falkirk Take Early Lead Through Penalty

Falkirk opened the scoring in the first half via Jacob Murrell. Murrell converted a penalty after VAR identified a jersey pull by Tuur Rommens. The striker has now scored eight goals in eight games for the visitors. Deniss Melniks received the first yellow card for a hard challenge on Nico Raskin. Scott Bain pushed away a low shot from Tuur Rommens as the visitors increased their pressure.

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VAR Decisions Shape Match Dynamics

Rangers dominated much of the second half but faced several controversial VAR decisions. Findlay Curtis had a curling strike deflected just past the far post. Ethan Ross forced a stunning save from Rangers keeper Ivor Pandur. Curtis also scored a goal in the 57th minute, but it was disallowed because the ball had gone out of play. Kevin Kelsy equalized for Falkirk with a header from a Badredine Bouanani cross.

Naderi Scores Dramatic Winner in Added Time

The match seemed destined for a draw until the fifth minute of added time. Ryan Naderi initially missed a penalty when Ivor Pandur saved his weak attempt. Pandur was penalized for being off his line early. Naderi received a second chance and converted the rebound to win the game. The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Rangers squad and coaching staff.