Ryan Phoenix Completes Lineup for The Late Late Show Opening Act; Competes for Chance to Open for Shania Twain

Cork singer Ryan Phoenix is the final contestant announced for the inaugural The Late Late Show Opening Act, aiming to win the opportunity to perform before Shania Twain and secure a spot on the Country Special.

The highly anticipated first-ever The Late Late Show Opening Act is set to culminate this evening, with singer Ryan Phoenix confirmed as the fifth and final contestant. Phoenix will join four other talented performers, all vying for a remarkable prize: the chance to open for the legendary GRAMMY winner Shania Twain during her performance at Limerick’s Thomond Park this July. Beyond this incredible stage opportunity, the winner will also secure a coveted spot on the annual Late Late Show Country Special, hosted later this year by Patrick Kielty.

The reveal of Ryan Phoenix, a proud native of Cork, as the final contender took place this morning during an engaging interview on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with David McCullagh. This announcement completes the lineup, following the previous reveals of Paddy Treacy on Monday, Jesse Sludds and Caitlin Mackin on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, and Midnight in Vegas on Thursday. The competitive spirit is palpable, with each artist eager to make their mark on this significant platform.

Speaking about his inclusion, Ryan Phoenix expressed a mix of excitement and trepidation. He stated his eagerness to expose his music to a broader audience and to propel his career to new heights. He candidly admitted to feeling the nerves, but sees them as a positive indicator of the importance of the opportunity. The prospect of performing on The Late Late Show Country Special is something that Ryan describes as meaning everything to him. He views it as an iconic platform, a chance to authentically represent Irish country music, and a significant stride forward in his professional journey. The opportunity to open for Shania Twain in Limerick is also a long-held dream, with Ryan emphasizing that he has been anticipating such a chance for many years.

Phoenix characterizes his musical style as modern country, deeply rooted in traditional elements, featuring heartfelt storytelling and a distinct Irish sensibility. His inspirations are drawn from titans of the genre, including Glen Campbell and Garth Brooks. Ryan attributes his profound appreciation for country music to his upbringing. He shared that his father’s collection of country music vinyl records was a constant source of auditory enrichment in his childhood. Furthermore, his grandparents’ habit of watching old country music television shows and singing along fostered an early and enduring love for the genre. This familial exposure, he explained, ignited his passion and solidified his desire to become a part of the country music landscape.

The culmination of this exciting competition will unfold on Friday, April 17th, when the five finalists take to the stage on The Late Late Show Opening Act, broadcast on RTÉ One at 9:35 pm. Viewers are invited to tune in to witness the talent and discover who will earn the extraordinary opportunity to share the stage with Shania Twain and gain national recognition





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