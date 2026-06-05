Ryan Thomas Collection Emphasizes Slow Design and Personalisation in Fine Jewellery

Ryan Thomas, a family-run jewellery business since 1979, unveils its latest collection centered on slow, considered design and deep personalisation. The pieces, crafted in gold and platinum with diamonds, pearls, and coloured gemstones, include new Charm Pendants and Duo Charm Necklaces. Highlights feature innovative settings for classic diamond cuts and the introduction of a Pearl & Diamond Charm Necklace. The brand also offers services to repurpose heirlooms, preserving sentimental value. The collection is curated by Kristina Kiely and Amy Ryan, continuing the founder's legacy.

In a world where everything feels fast-paced, there's something special about choosing to slow down. That idea is at the heart of the Ryan Thomas collection.

Every piece in the collection reflects a slow and considered approach to design. Years spent sourcing and creating pieces that will feel just as meaningful and wearable decades from now as they do today. Crafted from gold and platinum, the collection is complemented by diamonds, pearls and coloured gemstones. Sculptural 14ct gold necklaces and platinum diamond rings sit alongside one-of-a-kind handcrafted pieces, striking a balance between classic and contemporary design.

Among the standout pieces are Charm Pendants and Duo Charm Necklaces, a continuation of a much-loved design series that can be personalised to reflect the wearer's style. Featuring hand-selected diamonds and coloured gemstones sourced specifically for each design, the pieces can be worn on signature bead chains, omega necklaces or chic rope chains.

This year's Charm Pendant collection features a striking 9ct Pear Cut Diamond Charm Pendant reimagined through an inverted setting, while the 9ct Radiant Cut Diamond Charm Pendant is set horizontally in an east-west orientation. By subtly changing the traditional direction of these classic diamond shapes, each piece brings unexpected flair to timeless jewellery. The 9ct Emerald & Sapphire Duo Charm Necklace builds on a design concept that has become a signature of the Ryan Thomas collection.

Previous designs paired different diamond shapes together, while Traces of Time introduces a pear cut emerald and round brilliant cut sapphire, selected for their colour, quality and natural harmony. New to the collection is the 9ct Pearl & Diamond Charm Necklace. Crafted using exceptional pearls sourced in Italy, the necklace is paired with a handcrafted diamond pendant.

Clients can personalise the design through their choice of gemstone, gemstone shape and chain length, with the option to incorporate a birthstone or another gemstone of personal significance. Personalisation is central to the Ryan Thomas philosophy. Whether selecting alternative gemstones, choosing a different precious metal or creating an entirely new bespoke piece, clients have the opportunity to make each design their own.

Clients can also repurpose inherited gold, diamonds and gemstones, transforming family heirlooms, unworn jewellery and pieces no longer wearable in their original form into a new design. Whether it is jewellery passed down through generations or pieces that have sat in a jewellery box for years, cherished materials can be given a new chapter while preserving their history and sentimental value. This commitment reflects the heritage of this family business running since 1979.

Founded by Thomas Ryan, a horologist (watchmaker) who grew up surrounded by the traditions of his family's jewellery business in Thurles, Co Tipperary, Ryan Thomas has built a remarkable reputation that's endured for generations. Today, the collection is curated by Kristina Kiely, a GIA graduate, and Amy Ryan, whose decades of experience in fine jewellery, diamond sourcing and bespoke design continue to shape the Ryan Thomas approach.

Their greatest pleasure comes from seeing a piece become a part of someone's life, whether given to celebrate an important moment, worn every day or passed on as heirlooms





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Ryan Thomas Fine Jewellery Slow Design Personalised Jewellery Charm Pendants Duo Charm Necklaces Gemstones Heirloom Repurposing

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