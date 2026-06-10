Ryan Tubridy praises new Late Late Show format as 'much easier' than his time

Former RTE Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy has praised the new format of the show, saying it is 'much easier' than what he and other former presenters dealt with for 14 years.

Former RTE Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy has said that the new Late Late Show format is much easier than what he and other former presenters dealt with for 14 years.

He described the two and a half hour programme as exhausting and took over from Mr Tubridy in 2023, the show took on a shorter runtime. It went from two and a half hours live on air to just 90 minutes. Mr Tubridy, who left three years ago, admitted he'd love to present TV again but wouldn't take on anything like the Late Late Show's gruelling schedule.

He returned on Irish screens for the first time since the RTE payment scandal earlier this year on Virgin Media's The Assembly. The radio presenter admits that stepping back into the Irish media sphere made him a little bit apprehensive. Mr Tubridy moved to London in 2024 and recently came home to live full-time and decided to sit down for interviews about his RTE exit and the payment scandal.

The new Late Late Show presenter has said that the show is much easier to present and has a shorter season compared to what it was for Gay and Pat and himself. He described the old format as exhausting and would have done something shorter form anyway. The radio presenter also talked about his decision to move to London and recently coming back to live full-time in Ireland.

He expressed his gratitude for being able to communicate with people through The Assembly and talking about what's happening in the world





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