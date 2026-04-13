Ryan Tubridy Shares Details of His Healthy Lifestyle, Marriage and Family

Ryan Tubridy provides an intimate look into his life, discussing his daily fitness routine, marriage to Dr. Clare Kambamettu, and his dedication to family life. He details his lifestyle changes, including a focus on health and well-being, his weekend schedule, and his relationship with his daughters.

Ryan Tubridy has shared insights into his current lifestyle, detailing his routine with his wife, Dr. Clare Kambamettu , and highlighting his renewed focus on health and well-being. He begins each Saturday with a morning run to Dún Laoghaire pier, a habit rooted in his participation in Operation Transformation . Reflecting on the positive impact of the program, Ryan mentioned, ' Operation Transformation asked me to do a Couch to 5k a couple of years ago and I was very nervous because I didn’t even own a pair of runners. I bought the gear and went for a run and haven’t stopped running since.'

This experience served as a catalyst for a significant shift in his approach to health. Ryan continued, 'I’ve definitely changed my lifestyle to suit my age and the amount of travel I do, so I don’t drink as much as I used to or eat as much rubbish as I used to, and I run between 5km and 7km a day.' He also acknowledged a proactive approach to his health, stating, 'People tell me I’m working through sniper’s alley at my age so I am keeping an eye on myself now in a way that previous generations of Tubridys probably didn’t.' His emphasis on health underscores his commitment to longevity and a more mindful lifestyle. This shift demonstrates a conscious effort to adapt his habits to his age and the demands of his career, contributing to his overall well-being.

Beyond his personal health regimen, Ryan also provided a glimpse into his life with Dr. Clare Kambamettu, revealing aspects of their shared interests and future plans. They regularly enjoy reading the Saturday newspapers together, followed by conversations over coffee. He also discussed the possibility of welcoming a dog into their home, indicating a desire to expand their family. 'Myself and my wife Clare will discuss the possibility of getting the dog that she has already named. Quietly I’d love a Red Setter but the house is too small and I travel a lot… maybe some day!' Despite the practical challenges posed by his travel schedule, the sentiment reflects a shared vision for their future together.

Ryan's life is a blend of personal interests, professional commitments and his commitment to family. His schedule includes travels to London for his Times Radio show every Sunday, which requires him to stay with a friend while away from Dublin. He consistently ensures that he makes time for his daughters, one residing in Dublin and the other in London, allowing him to maintain strong family bonds.

Ryan's weekend schedule showcases a balance between work, personal interests, and family. Following his Saturday morning run and shared newspaper reading, he heads to London for his radio show. While in London, he makes the most of his time by visiting his daughter and exploring the city's vibrant neighborhoods. 'I’ll have been at home for the previous three or four days and will have caught up with family and probably had lunch with my daughter. I’ve one daughter in Dublin and one in London so it’s the best of both worlds. 'My daughter lives in the East End so we might meet up in Dalston or Hoxton where she’ll show me the hotspots.' The arrangement reveals his commitment to quality time with loved ones, despite a demanding work schedule.

His routine, marked by healthy habits, shared experiences with his wife, and a strong emphasis on family, paints a picture of a fulfilled and balanced life. This approach, incorporating fitness, intellectual engagement, and familial connection, emphasizes the importance of holistic well-being and maintaining meaningful relationships amidst a busy career.





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Ryan Tubridy Health Lifestyle Marriage Family Dr. Clare Kambamettu Operation Transformation Dún Laoghaire Radio London Dublin

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