Ryanair Announces Earlier Bag Drop and Check-in Deadlines

Ryanair is changing its bag drop and check-in closing times to 60 minutes before departure, aiming to reduce missed flights due to airport queues. The airline is also expanding self-service bag drop kiosks and has increased the size allowance for free personal items.

Ryanair , a leading budget airline, is implementing a significant alteration to its baggage drop and check-in procedures, a change that will impact passengers who arrive at the airport close to their scheduled departure time.

Effective Tuesday, November 10, 2026, the deadline for both check-in and bag drop services across all Ryanair airports will be moved forward to 60 minutes prior to the flight's departure. This represents a reduction from the current 40-minute window. The airline justifies this adjustment as a proactive measure to alleviate congestion and improve the on-time performance of flights, particularly during peak travel seasons.

Ryanair anticipates that providing passengers with an additional 20 minutes will allow them more time to navigate increasingly lengthy airport security and passport control queues, thereby minimizing the number of passengers who miss their flights due to delays in these areas. Alongside this change in closing times, Ryanair is investing in infrastructure improvements to streamline the baggage handling process.

The airline is accelerating the installation of self-service bag-drop kiosks throughout its network, aiming to have these facilities available at over 95% of its airports by October. These kiosks are designed to integrate seamlessly with the Ryanair mobile application, enabling passengers to complete the check-in process, generate bag tags, and drop off their luggage independently.

This self-service option is expected to significantly reduce waiting times at traditional check-in desks and provide a more efficient experience for those who prefer to manage their baggage independently. Ryanair estimates that approximately 20% of its passengers choose to check in baggage, and this change is specifically targeted at improving their airport experience.

The remaining 80% of passengers, who travel with carry-on luggage only, will remain unaffected by the new policy, continuing to utilize online check-in and proceeding directly to their departure gate upon arrival at the airport. The airline emphasizes that this adjustment is a minor change for the majority of its customers, while offering a potential benefit to those who require baggage check-in services.

Dara Brady, Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Officer, explained the rationale behind the decision, stating that the extended deadline will provide passengers checking bags with more breathing room to clear security and passport control, especially during busy periods when queues can be substantial. He highlighted the airline’s commitment to punctuality and customer convenience, emphasizing that the new measures are designed to enhance both.

Brady also pointed out the benefits of the expanding self-service kiosk network, which will offer a faster and more convenient bag-drop experience, reducing congestion at airport desks. He reiterated that the vast majority of Ryanair passengers, those who do not check in baggage, will not be impacted by the 20-minute change, as they will continue to utilize online check-in and proceed directly to their departure gate.

In a separate, but related, improvement, Ryanair has also recently increased the permitted size of the one free personal item passengers can bring onboard. The new dimensions are 40 x 30 x 20cm, a 20% increase from the previous limit of 40 x 20 x 25cm, offering passengers slightly more flexibility with their carry-on allowances. These combined changes demonstrate Ryanair’s ongoing efforts to optimize the passenger journey and improve operational efficiency





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