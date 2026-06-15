Ryanair Issues Brutal Three-Word Message to Complaining Passengers

Ryanair has sparked controversy with a TikTok video that tells passengers to 'get a grip' over complaints about their cheap flights. The budget airline has faced criticism over its lack of amenities, but it's now pushing back against passengers who feel they're not getting value for money.

Ryanair has issued a brutal three-word message for any passenger who is complaining about their €19.99 flights, and people can't help but agree. For many people, travelling abroad often seemed like a faraway concept, as flights can often be steep in price, which gets added on top of all of the other various expenses that come with going on holiday.

But Ryanair has changed this concept, as the budget airline often offers tickets for as little as €19.99, allowing passengers of all different budgets to travel to countries across Europe. But these cheap tickets come at a cost, as those who are known for flying with other airlines might be missing some features that make their journey more comfortable, such as WIFI services onboard, as well as larger seats with more legroom.

As they are often hit with complaints about this, Ryanair has now issued a brutal three word message for any passengers complaining about their comfort levels onboard their cheap flights - and they're not holding back. Passenger expectations for €19.99 the overlay text of the TikTok video read, as it continued to show the various services they claimed that passengers would expect or complain about not having on the budget flights.

Ryanair's brutal three-word message about their flights It saw passengers boarding a luxurious private jet, as well as watching the world pass outside of the window while enjoying a cup of coffee in a porcelain cup. The video then cut to the reality part of what it's like to travel on a budget airline, which included sitting in the window seat of a row without a window in the wall, which is a known part of Ryanair's infamous windowless 11A seat.

It also included random seat allocations, for passengers who don't want to pay extra to select their seats before check in. Get a grip, Ryanair then wrote at the caption of the video. People soon flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts, as it seemed many viewers had different thoughts on the matter. Some praised the airline, as one person commented Jokes aside $19.99 for a flight is a pretty good deal.

Ryanair is the most realist and coolest airline, a second person agreed However, someone else wrote No I will not like it. Someone else chimed in and said that's why choosing Ryanair is the worst option ever. Ryanair under CMA Investigation over family seating fees It comes as Ryanair is currently under investigation by the UK's competition watchdog, Competition and Markets Authority CMA, over charges it imposed on parents wanting to sit next to their children on flights.

The airline currently requires at least one parent to sit with a child if they are aged between two and 11, and Ryanair's website refers to Free reserved seats for kids under 12. However, parents and guardians must pay a booking fee to access the seats, the CMA says





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