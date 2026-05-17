Ryanair passenger surprised by lack of WiFi on his astonishingly cheap flight to Alicante

A passenger on a Ryanair flight to Alicante discovered to his dismay that his cheap £16.99 ticket didn't include WiFi. He was accosted with disbelief by fellow passengers who hadn't expected such a feature from a budget airline, much to his annoyance.

A man who regularly jets off to Benidorm was left fuming when he realized his £16.99 Ryanair flight to Alicante didn't include WiFi, due to budget-friendly fares and dependable service whisking passengers from A to B, usually on time.

A passenger, Graham, was fuming as his friend thought WiFi was included and he asked if the pilot would let him use his hotspot. Graham filmed a video highlighting Ryanair's lack of WiFi and had 1,800 views to date. Ryanair recently hit back at passengers who requested WiFi saying 'If you're bored, stop asking for the Wi-Fi. Instead... try sleeping.

'. Commenting on the video, one person said 'No WiFi, but their card machines work to sell you things'. Others were utterly baffled questioning why anyone would anticipate WiFi on Ryanair flights when it's not a standard feature on short-haul services





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