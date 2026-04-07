Ryanair Passengers in Ireland Could Soon Benefit from Expanded Cabin Baggage Allowance

Irish Ryanair passengers may soon enjoy an increased cabin baggage allowance without extra charges. Recent EU changes have already expanded the size of the free personal item. The European Parliament is considering allowing a small suitcase in addition to the underseat bag, potentially impacting most short-haul flights from Ireland. Proposed rules also aim to ensure children under 12 sit with accompanying adults without extra cost.

Irish travelers flying with Ryanair could soon experience a significant improvement in their cabin baggage allowance, potentially without incurring any additional charges. Presently, passengers holding basic fare tickets are limited to a single complimentary small personal item. Any further cabin baggage incurs an extra fee. Nevertheless, recent adjustments at the European Union level have already compelled the airline to slightly expand the dimensions permitted for the free bag.

Passengers can now transport a personal item with dimensions up to 40 x 30 x 20cm, reflecting a 20% increase from the previous limit of 40 x 20 x 25cm. Further developments are anticipated.\In January, the European Parliament demonstrated strong support for granting all passengers the right to carry a small suitcase, supplementing the existing complimentary underseat bags. This proposal would allow travelers to bring one underseat item, such as a handbag, backpack, or laptop, along with a second piece of hand luggage. This second item would have combined dimensions not exceeding 100cm (length, width, and height) and a weight limit of 7kg. If this proposal gains approval, the regulations would apply to all flights departing from or arriving at EU airports, operated by EU-based airlines. This would encompass the vast majority of short-haul flights originating from Ireland. However, the proposals must still be endorsed by the European Council before they become legally binding. Furthermore, members of the European Parliament are advocating for new regulations to ensure that children under the age of 12 are seated adjacent to an accompanying adult, without any additional fees, as reported by the Irish Mirror. Currently, Ryanair mandates that an adult traveling with children under 12 reserves seats to ensure they can sit together. A maximum of four children per adult on the same booking are eligible for a complimentary reserved seat.\These potential changes represent a notable shift in Ryanair's baggage policies and could significantly enhance the travel experience for Irish passengers. The current limitation to a single small personal item for basic fare passengers can be restrictive, particularly for those on short trips or with specific baggage requirements. The proposed allowance of an additional piece of hand luggage would offer greater flexibility and convenience. The commitment to ensuring children under 12 are seated with accompanying adults at no extra cost also addresses a common concern among families. The ongoing developments highlight the evolving nature of airline regulations and their impact on travelers. The European Parliament's initiative demonstrates a focus on passenger rights and aims to provide a more consistent and favorable travel environment. As the proposals move through the final stages of approval, Irish passengers should monitor developments closely, as these changes could drastically affect their future travel arrangements, offering more options and potentially alleviating extra costs associated with cabin baggage





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