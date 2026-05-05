Ryanair Passengers Stranded in Lanzarote Due to Border Control System Failure

Nearly 70 Ryanair passengers missed their flight from Lanzarote due to delays caused by the new Entry/Exit System (EES) at the airport. The system, designed to speed up passport checks, has faced widespread issues, leading to long queues and missed flights. Ryanair has called for the suspension of the EES during the peak travel season to avoid further disruptions.

Dozens of Ryanair passengers missed their flight from Lanzarote on Monday, according to reports. Nearly 70 people were left stranded reportedly due to border control delays .

Those heading home to Edinburgh were instead kept at Lanzarote Airport on May 4 due to passport control system issues, with multiple flights understood to have been impacted, EdinburghLive reports. A total of 68 holidaymakers failed to attend the boarding gate area when boarding opened and closed due to an issue with the airport's new Entry/Exit System (EES) which is used to register third-country nationals - including British citizens.

Ryanair confirmed all passengers who presented at the boarding gate before departure were accommodated and travelled without incident. According to local publication, Canarian Weekly, the issue impacted those flying to destinations outside of the European Union. Under the EES, travellers need to supply biometric data including fingerprints and a photograph to create a digital record which will be valid for three years and replaces passport stamping, reports The Manchester Evening News.

The system is designed to speed up passport checks and monitor how long visa-free travellers are staying in the EU but it has been plagued with delays and long queues have been reported to be building up at passport control. Now, Lanzarote Airport is the latest to experience disruption. Operations were reportedly impacted by 11am, causing delays and confusion in departure areas.

Canarian Weekly claims that the incident was caused by a failure in the passport control system according to National Police sources, while it said that other sources suggested a wider disconnection issue across Europe, which slowed systems at multiple airports. It reports that the problem was resolved by midday. Ryanair has recently urged governments across the EU to scrap the EES during the busy travel period.

It wrote to governments in 29 countries calling on them to suspend the new entry requirements. The airline’s chief operations officer Neal McMahon said: Governments across Europe are attempting to roll out a half-baked IT system in the middle of the busiest travel season of the year, and passengers are paying the price, being forced to endure hours-long passport control queues and in some cases, missing flights.

The solution is simple and already provided for under EU law (EU Reg. 2025/1534) – Governments should suspend EES until September when the peak summer travel season has subsided, just as Greece has done. This would allow passengers – many of whom are travelling with young families – a smoother airport experience for their summer holidays. The Spanish National Police Force were approached for comment





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ryanair Lanzarote Airport Entry/Exit System Border Control Delays Travel Disruptions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paul Gillespie: Three ways to reconnect Ireland’s political system to its peopleTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Road Deaths Rising: Australia Falling Short of Safety TargetsAustralia is significantly off track to meet its road safety targets, with deaths increasing annually and projections indicating a substantial overshoot of the 2030 goal. The impact of road trauma extends far beyond fatalities, with many more suffering serious, life-altering injuries that strain the healthcare system.

Read more »

What is the new 2026 All-Ireland Football Championship format and how will it work?2026 will bring a new knockout-heavy system with second chances, more jeopardy and fewer dead rubbers

Read more »

Ryanair emissions rise again as other large Irish carbon polluters show reductionsTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Ryanair traffic rises 5% in AprilTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

All-Ireland Football Championship: Assessing the Contenders and Systemic ImbalancesAnalysis of the current state of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, highlighting the perceived imbalances in the qualification system and identifying the four strongest contenders for the title: Kerry, Donegal, Armagh, and Galway. The article questions whether the current 16 teams represent the best in Ireland, citing examples of strong teams like Down being excluded due to the championship structure.

Read more »