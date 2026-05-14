Ryanair plane forced to land early after passenger became ill during flight

A Ryanair plane heading to the UK from Spain was forced to land early after a woman became 'ill' during the journey. The jet had departed from Malaga, Spain, at 10.50pm on Tuesday (May 12) with scheduled arrival time at 12.50am Wednesday morning in Leeds. However, the flight was delayed after it was forced to divert to attend to an emergency, according to a passenger.

A Ryanair plane heading to the UK from Spain was forced to land early after a woman became 'ill' during the journey. The jet had departed from Malaga, Spain, at 10.50pm on Tuesday (May 12) with scheduled arrival time at 12.50am Wednesday morning in Leeds.

However, the flight was delayed after it was forced to divert to attend to an emergency, according to a passenger. The passenger claimed a woman collapsed while on board as the jet was flying over France. The ordeal meant it had to be diverted to Bristol 14 minutes later, reports Leeds Live. Pictures have been shared of an ambulance crews outside the plane at Bristol Airport.

The passenger added the flight was grounded for about 90 minutes before it took off again at 12.45am. It arrived in Leeds at around 2.30am. The passenger, Johnny, added that Ryanair staff were 'very professional' but you could hear the 'panic in their voices'. He said the experience was 'tiring' for all those on the flight.

Speaking about the incident, he said: 'It was a little worrying as the it was a night flight so very peaceful, so that was the last thing to expect. The staff were very professional, although you could hear the panic in their voices.

'The lady was taken off the flight at Bristol and the flight then took off again to Leeds. Was pretty tiring by the time we arrived.

' A Ryanair spokesperson said: “This flight from Malaga to Leeds Bradford (12 May) diverted to Bristol after a passenger became ill on board. Crew called ahead for medical assistance to meet the aircraft upon landing at Bristol Airport.

'The passenger was disembarked and transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. This flight continued to Leeds Bradford at 12.45am local time.





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