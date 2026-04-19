Ryanair's Humorous TikTok Highlights Common Passenger Luggage Mistake

Budget airline Ryanair has amused social media users with a TikTok video pointing out the frequent error of passengers bringing oversized suitcases, detailing common excuses and their strict baggage policy.

Budget airline Ryanair , known for its commitment to offering some of the most affordable air travel options across Europe, has humorously pointed out a recurring mistake made by many of its passengers. The airline, established in 1985 and named after its founders Christopher Ryan and Tony Ryan, has grown to become a titan in the aviation industry. Today, Ryanair operates an expansive network, utilizing a fleet of over 600 aircraft to conduct approximately 3,500 short-haul flights daily.

Its services connect passengers to around 230 airports in more than 40 European countries, extending its reach to destinations like Turkey, Jordan, and Morocco. Ryanair actively engages with its customer base through various social media platforms. In a recent TikTok video, the airline playfully highlighted a common traveler oversight: bringing luggage that exceeds the airline's specified size limits. Ryanair's standard fare includes one small personal bag, measuring 40cm x 30cm x 20cm, which must fit beneath the seat in front of the passenger. This allowance is typically intended for items such as handbags or laptop bags. For passengers requiring more space, Ryanair offers additional options. These include Priority boarding, which permits a second, larger cabin bag, as well as various checked baggage allowances, ranging from 10kg to 23kg. Infants are permitted a 5kg baby bag and two pieces of baby equipment without incurring extra charges, though they do not have a separate cabin allowance. Despite these clear guidelines, it appears that a significant number of travelers overlook or disregard the precise dimensions of their luggage. The viral TikTok clip depicted an animated scenario where a passenger, identified by on-screen text as an 'average Ryanair passenger,' is shown struggling with an excessively large suitcase as they approach the check-in desk. A voiceover humorously narrates the exchange, announcing, 'Your bag is too big, sir.' The clip then lists a series of predictable and often-heard excuses from passengers caught in this situation, such as 'it fit at home,' 'this is unfair,' 'how could you do this?' and the classic declaration, 'I'm never flying Ryanair again.' This lighthearted video has garnered considerable attention, accumulating over 245,900 views and generating numerous comments from viewers. Many resonated with the depiction, with one user remarking, 'It is like their first time every time! Never ceases to amaze me. It is not as if you don't get enough reminders either as to what you have booked and paid for...' Others engaged with the airline's humor, with one commenter asking, 'What bag should I bring then?????????' Ryanair's witty reply, 'He will be charged,' elicited further amusement. Some users questioned the practicality of paying extra at the gate, with one asking, 'Does paying extra at the gate magically make the bag smaller/lighter?' Another pointed out a perceived contradiction, stating, 'At the gate they say that you can carry 2 bags a person tho.' The airline's operational scale is substantial; headquartered in Swords, County Dublin, Ireland, Ryanair stands as the world's largest airline by international passenger numbers, fleet size, and total flights operated. It ranks second globally in market capitalization among airlines, trailing only Delta Air Lines. The company's fleet comprises 613 aircraft, including 26 leased planes, with approximately 95% of its fleet consisting of the versatile, single-aisle Boeing 737 series. Notably, the Boeing 737-8-200 model was specifically developed in collaboration with Ryanair, designed to enhance passenger capacity and reduce per-person operational costs





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