Recent travelers have had positive experiences flying Ryanair. A dad was able to take five free bags, a buggy, a collapsible wagon-trolley, all their own food, and drinks onboard without hassle. The cabin crew member promptly offered aid when one of his children felt slightly ill. A foreign correspondent shared a love story book, Pedro Pascal's Hollywood rise, a manager facing struggles in employment law, and the ongoing discussions in the League of Ireland.

Ryanair 's consumer complaints have long been a part of various newspapers, but recent travelers have had pleasant experiences during their flights. A dad was able to bring five free bags, a stroller, and a collapsible wagon-trolley onboard, and even grazed free food and drink without having to pay for it.

A cabin crew member promptly offered napkins, hygiene bags, and a complimentary bottle of water when the father's son became sick mid-flight. A foreign correspondent shared that she wrote a love-centric book to showcase the beauty of human connection and resilience. Pedro Pascal has experienced a meteoric rise in Hollywood, from Game of Thrones to Star Wars.

A manager was let go from his position for using his employer's resources to build his son a home, but still tried to sue the company for wrongful termination. For the rest of the story, you might want to catch up on the ongoing League of Ireland discussions





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Personal Stories Media Services Sports Ryanair Consumer Complaints Family Holiday Child Illness Foreign Correspondent Book Review Managers' Disputes Game Of Thrones Star Wars Pedro Pascal Industrial Scale Job Cuts League Of Ireland

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