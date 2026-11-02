Ryanair Warns Pilots Of Salary Freezes Amid Fuel Cost Crisis

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary warns unions that unpaid pilots face salary freezes by April. Ialpa rejects the claim, citing executive pay and record profits as alternative savings sources.

Ryanair has issued a stark warning to the Irish Airline Pilots' Association ( Ialpa) and other labor groups that have not yet finalized new compensation agreements. Chief Executive Michael O'Leary stated that these organizations risk facing salary freezes if they fail to reach a deal with the airline before next April. This ultimatum comes as the carrier confronts a projected €2 billion increase in fuel expenses for 2027.

Financial Pressures And Strategic Cuts

The airline is considering widespread operational cuts to manage rising costs, including potential wage stagnation for staff who do not sign contracts by the start of the next financial year. O'Leary confirmed on Monday that Ryanair has successfully negotiated multiyear settlements with unions across most of Europe. However, exceptions remain in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Portugal where agreements are still pending.

Also read Ryanair considers pay freezes and cost cuts amid high fuel prices

To address the financial strain, the company has already slowed down recruitment for pilots and cabin crew members. O'Leary noted that Ryanair will take delivery of only 15 new aircraft next year, a significant reduction in fleet expansion plans. The carrier has also reduced its winter capacity, adjusting its passenger forecast from 215 million to 214 million for this financial year.

Union Rejection And Counter Arguments

Ialpa has firmly rejected the suggestion that pilots should accept pay freezes due to escalating fuel prices. The union argued that other airlines manage similar fuel costs while paying their pilots significantly more than those employed by Ryanair. They pointed out that the company generated a €2 billion profit in the six months leading up to the end of September.

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Instead of cutting pilot wages, Ialpa suggested that Ryanair should look to executive remuneration and shareholder distributions for necessary savings. Despite describing O'Leary's comments as an unhelpful intervention, the union emphasized its commitment to engaging constructively with management. Ialpa remains determined to negotiate terms that properly compensate pilots for their contribution to the airline's financial success.

Impact On Fares And Market Competition

Rising air fares are unlikely to fully compensate for the higher fuel bill, prompting the search for broader business savings. O'Leary indicated that air fares could increase by more than 10 percent next year. He warned that this figure could approach 20 percent if vulnerable carriers such as Wizz or Norwegian exit the market due to financial pressure.

The loss of seats from failing competitors, combined with capacity cuts by legacy airlines, would force ticket prices even higher. To further reduce expenses, Ryanair is hiring fewer middle managers and scaling back its graduate program. The company is leveraging artificial intelligence to enable existing management teams to do more with less resources while scrutinizing airport charges and taxes.