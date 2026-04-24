Ryder Cup 2027 Tickets Sell Out in Minutes, Leaving Irish Fans Disappointed

Tickets for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor sold out within hours of going on sale to residents of the island of Ireland, causing widespread frustration due to technical issues and overwhelming demand. Jim Furyk will captain the US team.

The highly anticipated 2027 Ryder Cup , set to celebrate its centennial anniversary at the prestigious Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland , has already sparked significant frustration among local golf enthusiasts.

Tickets for the three competition days – Friday, September 17th, Saturday, September 18th, and Sunday, September 19th – were made available exclusively to residents of the island of Ireland on Friday morning, priced at €499 per day. However, the online ticket sales process quickly descended into chaos, leaving tens of thousands of fans disappointed. The initial surge in demand overwhelmed the ticket portal almost instantaneously. Within seconds, the virtual queue ballooned to over 50,000 hopeful buyers.

Numerous individuals reported encountering technical difficulties, including being unable to access the website or experiencing a queue that remained stubbornly stagnant. Ryder Cup Europe acknowledged the issues, stating they were actively working to resolve the 'technical difficulties' plaguing the system. Despite these efforts, within a mere two hours of the sale launch, the portal displayed a disheartening message: tickets for the competition days were 'unavailable'.

Social media platforms quickly became a venting ground for frustrated fans, with many sharing their experiences of being disconnected from the queue after prolonged waits, only to find themselves relegated to the back of the line upon reconnection. One user recounted being kicked from the queue despite joining early, rejoining at position 58,000, only to discover that all tickets had been snapped up. Another expressed dismay after waiting for two and a half hours to attempt a purchase.

A particularly vocal fan, who had registered for tickets last September, described being placed at a relatively favorable position of 9,000 in the queue, only to be disconnected after just two minutes of reaching the top, and subsequently finding themselves back at the bottom. The situation highlighted ongoing concerns about the reliability of online ticketing systems for major events, with some lamenting that the process remained 'chaotic and fraught with risk' even in 2026.

While tickets for the coveted competition days sold out rapidly, a limited number of tickets for the practice days leading up to the event remained available, priced at €89. This offers a potential opportunity for some fans to experience the Ryder Cup atmosphere, albeit without witnessing the main matches. The 2027 Ryder Cup will mark the second time Ireland has hosted the prestigious event, following the successful staging at The K Club in 2006.

The exclusive pre-sale for residents of the island of Ireland provided them with an early opportunity to secure tickets, more than a month before the global public ballot opens on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ryder Cup Europe, operating under the umbrella of the DP World (European) Tour, is managing the ticket distribution process. In related news, Jim Furyk has been confirmed as the captain of the US team for the Adare Manor competition.

Initial speculation had centered around golf legend Tiger Woods leading the American side, given his close friendship with Adare Manor owner JP McManus. However, Woods’ recent legal issues, specifically his arrest for driving under the influence, effectively ruled him out of contention for the captaincy role. The event is expected to generate significant economic benefits for the Limerick region and Ireland as a whole, attracting golf fans and media attention from around the globe.

The swift sell-out of tickets underscores the immense popularity of the Ryder Cup and the strong enthusiasm for golf within Ireland





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