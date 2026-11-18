SA Rugby has called for calm and condemned threats and abuse directed at World Rugby officials after head coach Rassie Erasmus was banned for six matches. The organisation says proper processes must be allowed to run their course.

SA Rugby has condemned online abuse and threats directed at World Rugby officials and administrators and called for calm after a social media backlash against the global governing body.

The statement follows a six-match ban imposed on Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus. An independent panel imposed the punishment after reviewing comments made by Erasmus at a media conference in Dublin on Monday. SA Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing for the 54-year-old, who will not be able to have any matchday involvement in international fixtures during the suspension.

Also read Rassie Erasmus Questions Referees and Alleges Match Manipulation in Dublin Press Conference

Speaking in Dublin on Monday, Erasmus suggested a number of incidents of foul play went unpunished during his team's loss to France last Friday. He used terms including match-fixing and manipulation of the game. He has since been banned for six matches under World Rugby's match official abuse sanction process. On Wednesday morning, SA Rugby acknowledged that World Rugby officials had been the target of serious abuse in recent days.

Advertisement

SA Rugby Condemns Abuse

The organisation said it unequivocally condemns any form of intimidation, threats or personal attacks. A SA Rugby statement read: SA Rugby is aware of the extensive public commentary, analysis and debate surrounding recent matters involving Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus and World Rugby. We are mindful that a significant volume of commentary, opinion and AI-generated content is currently circulating in the public domain, much of which does not necessarily reflect the facts, context or processes involved.

What is deeply concerning, however, is the reaction of some individuals on social media and other platforms, particularly reports of threats and abusive conduct directed at World Rugby officials and administrators. SA Rugby unequivocally condemns any form of intimidation, threats or personal attacks. Such behaviour has no place in rugby and is entirely contrary to the values upon which our game is founded. Rugby has long been recognised as a sport built on respect, discipline, integrity and sportsmanship.

These values extend beyond the field of play and apply equally to players, coaches, match officials, administrators and supporters. While robust debate and differing opinions are part of sport, they must always be expressed respectfully and responsibly. SA Rugby also wishes to assure all stakeholders that rugby possesses the necessary expertise, experience and governance structures to deal with matters of this nature appropriately.

Erasmus Suspension Details

Any issues that arise will be addressed through the established rugby processes and by the individuals entrusted with these responsibilities, ensuring that due process is followed and that the best interests of the game remain paramount. We remain committed to protecting the integrity of rugby, upholding its values and ensuring that all participants in the game are treated with dignity and respect. SA Rugby has requested a full misconduct hearing for Erasmus.

Advertisement

The suspension means he cannot have any matchday involvement in international fixtures while it remains in place. The organisation said the proper processes must be allowed to run their course. It stressed that rugby has the expertise and governance structures to handle the matter appropriately. SA Rugby added that any issues will be addressed through established rugby processes by the individuals entrusted with those responsibilities.

Commitment to Rugby Integrity

It said due process must be followed and the best interests of the game remain paramount. The governing body reiterated its commitment to protecting the integrity of rugby and ensuring all participants are treated with dignity and respect. It said robust debate is part of sport but must always be expressed respectfully and responsibly.