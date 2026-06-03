Sabalenka Suffers Shocking Defeat to Shnaider in French Open Quarter-Finals

Aryna Sabalenka's bid for a first French Open title ended in shock as she lost to 25th seed Diana Shnaider in the quarter-finals. Sabalenka, the world No 1, was heavily favoured to win but completely fell apart in the second set, losing 10 consecutive games. Shnaider's victory marked her first Grand Slam semi-final appearance.

Aryna Sabalenka suffered a shocking 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 defeat to 25th seed Diana Shnaider in the quarter-finals of the French Open . The world No 1, who was heavily favoured to win her first French Open title, completely fell apart in the second set, losing 10 consecutive games.

Sabalenka's anguish was contrasted with a supreme fighting performance by Shnaider, who reached a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time in her career. In her post-match press conference, Sabalenka said she wanted to quit tennis, but hoped to get back on track mentally. She also expressed frustration with the tournament organisers for not closing the roof in windy conditions.

Shnaider, on the other hand, said she had Sabalenka's loss to Coco Gauff in the back of her mind and used it as an opportunity to fight back. The 22-year-old has been ranked inside the top 20 for nearly two years but has struggled to make her mark at the biggest tournaments. Now, she has earned herself the opportunity of her lifetime in a field of youngsters that will end with a new grand slam champion.

Shnaider will next face qualifier Maja Chwalinska, who defeated 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya to advance. Chwalinska is ranked No 114 in the WTA rankings and has never previously broken the top 100. She has put together an incredible run in Paris, rolling through eight matches with the loss of just one set. In the bottom half, 19-year-old eighth seed Mirra Andreeva will face 23-year-old 15th seed Marta Kostyuk in the latest duel between Russian and Ukrainian players.

As for Sabalenka, she was initially stumped when asked how on earth she would bounce back from such a bitter disappointment





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