Sale of site on St Vincent Road in the Burnaby, Co Wicklow: Opportunity for bespoke high-end homes

The site, measuring 0.28 hectares, comes with outline planning permission for two large, detached houses. The buyer can choose to design and build their dream house according to their requirements and preferences.

An aerial view shows the location of the site on St Vincent Road in the the Burnaby, Greystones, Co Wicklow. Developers of bespoke high-end homes may be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of a 0.28 hectare (0.7 acre), the site on St Vincent Road comes for sale with outline planning permission from An Coimisiún Pleanála (21/1337 – ABP-313172-22) for the construction of two large, detached houses.

House site number 1, positioned to the front of the plot, extends to 0.13 hectares and has outline planning permission for a two-storey ‘Burnaby’-style house of approximately 240sq m. House site number 2, positioned to the rear of the plot, extends to 0.16 hectares and has outline planning permission for a dormer-style house of approximately 155sq m.

It will be open to the purchaser of the site to apply their own design and requirements in the course of applying for and securing a final planning permission. Alternatively, the buyer may decide to apply for permission to develop a single, large house on the land





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High-End Homes Bespoke Homes Burnaby Estate Planning Permission Opportunity

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