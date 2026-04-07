Sale Sharks Face Leinster in Champions Cup Quarter-Final After Away Win

Sale Sharks prepare for a tough Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster in Dublin following their victory over Harlequins. Leinster must address possession issues to avoid future penalties in the tournament.

Home advantage proved crucial in the Champions Cup round of 16, with only one away win recorded. Sale Sharks , after defeating Harlequins, now face Leinster in Dublin in the quarter-finals. This presents a formidable challenge for Sale, currently positioned seventh in the PREM table and seemingly with nothing to lose, allowing them to approach the match with a sense of freedom.

Their underdog status could prove advantageous, mirroring the approach Edinburgh adopted against Leinster, targeting intercepts and leading early in the second half. Sale will likely aim for a similar strategy to unsettle Leinster, who are coming off a shaky performance with a short turnaround for recovery.\Leinster's victory, though secured, highlighted areas needing improvement, particularly regarding possession. Leinster coach Leo Cullen acknowledged the need to address these issues, emphasizing the importance of respecting possession to avoid greater penalties in subsequent matches. The team's performance against Edinburgh revealed vulnerabilities that could be exploited by more clinical opponents as the competition intensifies. Sale's victory against Harlequins, marked by George Ford's pivotal role, displayed their capability. Ford's accurate kicking and Luke Cowan-Dickie's tries from lineout mauls were key to their success. Sale's coach recognizes the challenge Leinster presents, acknowledging their experienced players and physical approach. He emphasized the importance of his team understanding Leinster's style and applying pressure consistently. Sale's objective is to prevent Leinster from gaining momentum and capitalize on every opportunity to put them under pressure, especially given the limited preparation time before their upcoming match.\Despite the chaotic nature of Leinster’s win, flanker Josh van der Flier highlighted the team's composure, noting a lack of panic even when facing setbacks. He praised the team's calmness and focus throughout the match, emphasizing their ability to maintain control despite conceding points and trailing at times. Van der Flier believes the team's ability to remain calm will be crucial in knockout rugby, especially in situations where opponents may score breakaway tries. He saw the game as an opportunity to fix things and felt that they had many positives. Scoring many points was good, and there were things that could have been done better, but overall, there was a positive mindset. The team is confident in their ability to address any issues and move forward. While some may worry about Leinster's current form, winning in this way could be more valuable long-term than dominating in one-sided games, like their previous matches where they shut out opponents





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Champions Cup Sale Sharks Leinster Rugby Quarter-Final

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