Salesforce has announced the acquisition of Fin, an AI-driven customer agent company formerly known as Intercom. The deal, expected to be one of the largest for an Irish-founded tech firm, will see Fin's technology integrated into Salesforce's product suite to enhance its AI offerings for customer service automation.

The acquisition of Fin , formerly known as Intercom , by Salesforce is poised to become one of the largest exits for an Irish-founded technology company. The Dublin-based firm, which recently rebranded to reflect its evolution into an AI-driven customer agent platform, will be integrated into Salesforce 's expansive ecosystem.

Eoghan McCabe, cofounder and CEO, emphasized that the partnership will enable the technology to reach a global audience at an unprecedented scale. Salesforce, a prominent member of the S&P 500, described Fin as an industry-leading solution that will enhance its existing artificial intelligence offerings, marking a strategic move to strengthen its position in the competitive customer service automation market. Fin's platform distinguishes itself through advanced natural language processing capabilities, allowing it to handle complex customer inquiries with minimal human intervention.

The system learns from each interaction, continuously improving its accuracy and responsiveness. This technology has already been adopted by numerous mid-sized and enterprise clients, who report significant reductions in support ticket volumes and operational costs. By joining Salesforce, Fin's AI agents will be embedded into a suite that serves millions of businesses worldwide, potentially transforming how companies manage customer relationships.

While the financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, analysts speculate the valuation could exceed several billion dollars, reflecting the high demand for generative AI solutions. This acquisition underscores a broader trend of consolidation in the AI sector, as tech giants rush to incorporate specialized capabilities into their platforms. The transaction also highlights Ireland's growing reputation as a hub for innovative software startups, with Fin following in the footsteps of other successful Irish exits like Stripe and Workday.

Regulatory approvals are expected to be finalized in the coming months, after which Fin's team will transition into Salesforce's product division. In related technology news, Anthropic, a major AI research competitor to OpenAI, is reportedly scrambling to respond after the Trump administration froze approvals for its most advanced models, citing national security concerns. This unexpected policy shift threatens to slow the company's commercial rollout and could give rivals a temporary advantage in the race to deploy cutting-edge AI.

Elsewhere, the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) released the draw for the All-Ireland football championship, setting up a compelling third-round matchup between Kerry and Armagh. The two counties have a history of dramatic encounters, and fans anticipate another tightly contested contest as the championship progresses. Irish middle-distance runner Ciara Mageean opened up about her future in athletics, candidly acknowledging that she may not compete beyond her fortieth birthday.

The 32-year-old Olympic hopeful described the physical toll of elite sport, noting that sustaining peak performance at an older age presents formidable challenges. In business developments, an Australian pharmacy consortium has withdrawn from negotiations to acquire the British retail chain Boots, pulling the plug on a potential $10 billion deal. The decision leaves Boots' ownership situation uncertain and could reshape the competitive landscape for pharmacy retail in the United Kingdom





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