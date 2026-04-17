Salesman Wins €106,000 in Landmark WRC Equality Ruling After 22 Years of Service

A Co Donegal hair salon supplier has been ordered to pay €106,000 to a salesman after the Workplace Relations Commission found the company discriminated against him based on age and disability. The employee described his treatment as humiliating, especially after 22 years of loyal service, when he discovered a younger colleague was being paid more.

A long-serving salesman, Damien O’Doherty, has been awarded €106,000 by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in a landmark ruling against Co Donegal hair salon supplier, FM Salon Supplies Ltd, trading as Jules Hair and Beauty Supplies. O’Doherty, who dedicated 22 years of loyal and committed service to the company, experienced what he described as humiliating treatment when he discovered he was being paid less than a younger colleague.

His case was supported by Siobhan McCormack of Citizens’ Information. The dispute centres around a pay disparity that emerged in 2023. Both O’Doherty and a younger colleague, referred to as Mr A, lodged similar complaints with the WRC. While the company reached a resolution with Mr A, leading to the withdrawal of his complaint, no such agreement was made with O’Doherty. McCormack highlighted that O’Doherty’s employer had repeatedly made age-related comments, suggesting he should “start taking things easy” and questioning his intention to continue working. This culminated in O’Doherty being met with hostility when he inquired about resolving the pay claim in August 2023. He was subsequently served with notice of suspension after a confrontational meeting where his employer allegedly yelled at him. During a subsequent meeting, O’Doherty directly challenged his employer about the commission package offered to Mr A. The employer claimed Mr A had superior sales figures, but O’Doherty countered that Mr A was assigned a larger sales territory, including areas previously covered by O’Doherty. Despite this, the employer definitively stated O’Doherty would not receive the same deal. It was at this critical juncture that O’Doherty disclosed a long-standing mental health disability to his employer, hoping to end the discriminatory pay treatment. Tragically, his disclosure appeared to be used against him. Further evidence emerged from a covertly recorded meeting on August 28th, where the employer reportedly used abusive language and made derogatory remarks about O’Doherty’s mental health disability. The adjudication officer, Shay Henry, admitted the tape as evidence and noted the employer’s abusive behaviour and offensive references to O’Doherty’s condition. Submissions cited the employer referring to O’Doherty as a “prick” and a “tosspot,” and explicitly stating, “You say you have a nervous problem; you have a mental problem.” Medical evidence presented on O’Doherty’s behalf indicated a significant deterioration in his mental health due to work-related stress, with his condition becoming acute following this incident. In his decision, Adjudication Officer Shay Henry found that the company’s continued refusal to comply with an earlier order for unpaid wages constituted an act of discrimination. O’Doherty was awarded €53,000 for each of two breaches of the Employment Equality Act 1998, citing discrimination on the grounds of disability and age. The respondent provided no direct evidence to rebut the discrimination claims, nor did they testify to refute the age-related comments made by the employer. Henry concluded that O’Doherty was justified in his belief of a discriminatory pay system and that the employer's behaviour, including remarks about his mental health, was discriminatory. The decision to not pay the award and to prolong the issue was also deemed discriminatory, given the potential detrimental effect on O’Doherty due to his disability, leading to the additional €53,000 award for disability discrimination





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