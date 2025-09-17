Salt Shines As England Beat Ireland In First T20

Phil Salt's explosive 89 off 46 balls powered England to a four-wicket victory over Ireland in the first T20 of the series.

PHIL SALT was the star for England as they chased down 197 in the first T20 against Ireland , giving Jacob Bethell a winning start to his record-breaking captaincy. 21-year-old Bethell, the youngest man to captain England in an international, owes the four-wicket victory to Salt's explosive innings in Malahide.

Six days after his remarkable 141 not out against South Africa, Salt smashed 89 off 46 balls, significantly chipping away at the challenging target and earning him the man of the match award. He narrowly missed his fifth T20 century — and a three-way tie with world record holders Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma — but his powerful hitting propelled England to victory. England had earlier put forth a moderate effort with the ball, taking only three wickets as the hosts reached 196. After Salt, Jos Buttler was England's next highest scorer with 28. Needing almost 10 runs an over at the start of their chase, England set a quick pace by scoring 11 off the first over. The bowler, Matthew Humphreys, might have been feeling relieved to have gotten off lightly early on as Salt and Buttler accelerated through the gears. Barry McCarthy began from the Castle End and conceded 17 runs in his first over, including a towering straight six from Salt. Graham Hume continued the trend, with his initial set of overs pummeled for 22 runs, all off the bat of Buttler. By the time Salt dispatched Craig Young's first two balls through cover and backward point, England had hit nine of their last 10 deliveries for four or six. Humphreys halted the onslaught when he had Buttler caught for 28 off 10 balls, with Curtis Campher taking a catch overhead. But the momentum was already irreversible. Salt relentlessly targeted the infield, completing his half-century in just 20 balls.An explosive powerplay score of 84 for one put England in complete control, a grip that tightened further when Harry Tector caught Salt off a no-ball. Bethell himself smashed another 24 runs from the target and looked set to continue his momentum before he chipped Tector to cover. This gave Rehan Ahmed a chance at number four, his first England appearance of the year, having previously only batted at eight or nine. He cleared the ropes once, but it was a disappointing knock of eight, including a lucky reprieve on a low catch before losing his middle stump charging Gareth Delany. Ireland belatedly exerted some control but never pulled their opponents back significantly. Salt's hopes of a century ended when he was caught off Hume, who also picked up Sam Curran after he struck three sixes. There were 14 balls remaining when Jamie Overton hammered the winning runs. Having lost six wickets, England made twice as many errors as Ireland, who did well to post a formidable total. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Bethell watched as captain Paul Stirling and Ross Adair set the tone with an aggressive opening stand worth 57. Both batsmen fell to spin, with Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid the beneficiaries, but Lorcan Tucker and Tector smoothly took over with a 123-run partnership off just 68 balls. Tector finished unbeaten on 61, with Tucker nicking Overton's penultimate delivery of the innings behind for 55. This brought George Dockrell to the crease for exactly one ball, a full toss which he promptly smashed over the mid-wicket boundary. That was Ireland's 12th six of the day, with the powerful hitting of Stirling and Tucker helping themselves to four each. England's attack, without the rested Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse, appeared lackluster on a true pitch. Curran went for 43 in his four overs, routinely hit off a length and failing to find success with his trademark slower balls, and Overton conceded 40 runs. In the end, they had done enough to set up the win, their first over Ireland after a washout and a defeat at the 2022 World Cup. Two more games will follow in the next four days





England Ireland T20 Cricket Phil Salt Jacob Bethell

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

