Salthill-Knocknacarra beat Ballinamore 3-16 to 2-15 to reach Connacht semi-final

Rob Finnerty scored two goals as Salthill-Knocknacarra defeated Ballinamore Seán O'Heslin's 3-16 to 2-15 to set up a Connacht semi-final against St Brigid's, while Edendork edged Naomh Bríd in Ulster.

Salthill-Knocknacarra defeated Ballinamore Seán O'Heslin's by 3-16 to 2-15 in Carrick-on-Shannon to book a Connacht semi-final against reigning champions St Brigid's of Roscommon. Galway star Rob Finnerty scored two of the winners' three goals, with Tomó Culhane adding the third three minutes from time.

The Galway champions always had the edge but were made to battle all the way to the finish by the Leitrim title holders, who this year captured a record 22nd county crown. Salthill-Knocknacarra led 0-7 to 0-3 at the end of the opening quarter before Ballinamore hit back. Dillon Beirne raised Ballinamore's first green flag after Salthill-Knocknacarra failed to deal with a 45 from Paul Honeyman.

Also read Connacht Senior Football Quarter-Final and Ulster and Leinster Senior Camogie Results

Rob Finnerty Scores Two Goals for Salthill-Knocknacarra

Finnerty responded immediately with his first goal to send the Galway men in 1-9 to 1-6 ahead at half-time. Ballinamore levelled matters shortly after the restart with scores from Honeyman and Shane Moran. But the superb Matthew Thompson set up Colm Finnerty for a goal before adding a two-pointer, and Finnerty's second goal helped move Salthill-Knocknacarra into a seven-point advantage. Ballinamore hit back again and were two points adrift after Tom Prior's goal in the 53rd minute.

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But Paul Honeyman's sending off for a second yellow card offence a minute later was a blow, and Cathal Sweeney extended the lead before Culhane's strike settled the contest. Reigning champions St Brigid's, bidding for their seventh Connacht title, booked their semi-final place on Saturday with a 2-24 to 0-9 victory over Sligo's St Mary's. Goals from Ben O'Carroll and Bobby Nugent helped the Roscommon side lead 2-8 to 0-4 at half-time at Dr Hyde Park.

St Mary's made a decent start, with efforts from Eli Rooney, Ronan Niland and Nathan Rooney keeping them in touch. But once O'Carroll found the net after 20 minutes, St Brigid's quickly turned the screw to lead by 10 at the break. Beaten by Dingle after extra-time in last season's All-Ireland decider, St Brigid's continued to dominate after the restart. O'Carroll finished with a haul of 1-7 to Nugent's 1-4, helping their side safely through.

Castlebar Mitchels Set For London Clash With Fulham Irish

On the other side of the draw, Mayo champions Castlebar Mitchels will travel to London to take on Fulham Irish in Ruislip next Saturday. The Connacht final is scheduled for November 29th. In Ulster, Edendork booked their place in the senior football semi-finals after edging out Naomh Bríd of Antrim by just one point. Edendork appeared set for a comfortable win as John McLernon slotted a goal just before half-time to give his side a 1-10 to 1-4 lead.

The Naomh Bríd goal was provided by Joseph Finnegan in the 19th minute. The Tyrone outfit continued to maintain their advantage in the second half as Darren McCurry split the posts to give Edendork a 1-15 to 1-10 advantage coming into the last five minutes. But the Antrim side cut the deficit to just two points after Paul Bradley converted from the penalty spot.

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Joseph Logan added another point to leave just one between the teams in injury-time, but Naomh Bríd could not find an equaliser. Edendork held on to progress to the Ulster semi-finals, where they will meet Armagh champions Crossmaglen. Results: St Brigid's 2-24 St Mary's 0-9; Salthill-Knocknacarra 3-16 Ballinamore 2-15.