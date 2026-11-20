Ireland prop Sam Illo misses the clash with South Africa due to head injury protocol setbacks. Thomas Clarkson and Finlay Bealham are called up to the squad for the upcoming Nations Championship fixture.

Ireland have confirmed that prop Sam Illo is ruled out of the team for the upcoming Nations Championship match against South Africa. The contest is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium with kickoff set for 4.40pm. This decision removes Illo from the final matchday twenty-three squad list for the highly anticipated international fixture.

Head Injury Protocol Setback Details

The Connacht prop has been unable to complete the mandatory return to play protocols following a head knock sustained in Ireland's forty-three to fifteen victory over Fiji last Saturday. Medical staff are following strict guidelines to ensure player safety, which has prevented Illo from clearing the necessary clearance steps before the team deadline. This medical restriction is the sole reason for his exclusion from the travel squad to face the Springboks.

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Squad Changes and Replacement Players

Thomas Clarkson has been selected to take Illo's place among the Irish replacements for the match. Additionally, Finlay Bealham has been called up to the squad to provide cover for the front row positions. These selections ensure that Ireland maintains sufficient depth in the forward pack despite the absence of a regular rotational player. The coaching staff has adjusted the bench composition to accommodate these last-minute changes ahead of the critical weekend clash.

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Unfortunate Month for the Connacht Prop

This latest injury issue caps a highly unfortunate month for the twenty-five-year-old Illo. He recently made his Test debut against Japan during the summer series, marking a significant milestone in his international career. Following a breakthrough campaign with Connacht last season, Illo had progressed to become the effective backup to starting prop Tadhg Furlong. He was poised to contribute more minutes for the national team when the injuries interrupted his upward trajectory.

Past Carding Incidents and Future Outlook

Illo's recent international appearances have been marred by disciplinary and medical issues. He received a harsh yellow card from referee Luke Pearce in the first of his two off-the-bench appearances against Argentina. The card was issued within six minutes of coming on for a defensive lineout infringement, although he did return to play for the final ten minutes of that match. The head injury suffered last week restricted his playing time to just twenty-three minutes. Despite these setbacks, the expectation is that Illo will be available for Ireland's playoff match next weekend at Twickenham.