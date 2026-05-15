Sam Monaghan replaces Dorothy Wall for Ireland Women's historic clash with Scotland

Sam Monaghan is called up to start against Scotland, replacing Dorothy Wall in a secondrow partnership with FionaTuite.

Sam Monaghan will start in the secondrow for Ireland against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. Over 30 , 000 tickets have been sold for the historic Women's Six Nations clash with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand has made just one change to his side for the match. Sam Monaghan comes into the secondrow to join Fiona Tuite, with Dorothy Wall moving to the replacements bench.

The detailed starting team comprises Stacey Flood, Béibhinn Parsons, Eve Higgins, Robyn O'Connor, Dannah O'Brien, Emily Lane, Ellena Perry, Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Linda Djougang, Sam Monaghan, Fiona Tuite, Brittany Hogan, Erin King, Aoife Dalton, Evangeline Yeatman, Aoife Wafer, Neidigh Whitelaw, Karen Bell, Gemma Whyte, Liubov Utinets, Ursula Walker, Lizzie Wooldridge, Niamh Gallagher, Katie Whelan, Victoria Elmes Kinlan, Tony McCauley, Sean O'Donoghue. If you want the latest rugby news, analysis, and opinion, you should follow our dedicated WhatsApp channel.

It covers all angles of rugby, from Gerry Thornley to Owen Doyle. Follow rugby updates on the WhatsApp channel. Details of Ireland's fixture dates and times for the Nations Championship have been revealed. A 10-acre site in Dublin 6 exposes the depth of Ireland’s planning paralysis.

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Ireland Scotland Women's Six Nations Sam Monaghan Fiona Tuite Dorothy Wall Over 30 000 Tickets Women's Rugby

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