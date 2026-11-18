Ireland out-half Sam Prendergast has been cleared to face South Africa on Saturday after his citing for an alleged hip-drop tackle on Peceli Yato was dismissed by an independent disciplinary committee.

Ireland out-half Sam Prendergast has been cleared to play against South Africa this Saturday after his citing was dismissed. Prendergast, 23, was cited for a hip drop tackle during Ireland's win over Fiji in the Nations Championship last weekend.

The citing was dismissed at an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday night, and he is free to play against the Springboks in Dublin. Ireland contested the citing, with head coach Andy Farrell making submissions at the hearing, while Prendergast provided detailed evidence to support his case. The three-person independent disciplinary committee unanimously determined that the player had, to the required standard, proved that the citing should be dismissed. A statement released early on Wednesday morning confirmed the decision.

Also read The case for and against Sam Prendergast takes rugby into uncharted territory

Prendergast Cleared To Face Springboks

Prendergast has started both of Ireland's Tests this month against Argentina and Fiji, and is expected to continue at number 10 for Andy Farrell's side when they face the Springboks on Saturday evening. His involvement was in doubt when he was cited for a hip drop tackle in the wake of the Fiji game.

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Prendergast's tackle on Fiji captain Peceli Yato was not addressed by the match officials during the game, but the citing commissioner decided that Prendergast's challenge should be cited upon post-match review. That means the citing commissioner felt that Prendergast's tackle was worthy of a red card, with an independent disciplinary hearing convened at 8pm on Tuesday.

This was the first-ever citing of a hip drop tackle in rugby, given that the tackle was only outlawed by World Rugby on 1 November. As such, there was uncertainty over how Prendergast's tackle would be assessed, but he has successfully had his citing dismissed.

Erasmus Comments Frustrate Irish Management

Speaking on Monday, Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus predicted that Prendergast would be cleared to play despite his terrible tackle, which Erasmus said he thought would be an immediate red card during Ireland's clash with Fiji. It's understood that Erasmus' comments about Prendergast's tackle caused major frustration within the Irish management. They believed that Prendergast's actions did not meet the red-card threshold, and the disciplinary committee agreed. Prendergast is free to play this weekend against South Africa.

Sam Prendergast (Ireland) appeared before an independent Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday 17 November, having been cited for an alleged act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 during the Nations Championship match between Ireland and Fiji on Saturday 14 November, reads a statement issued by the Nations Championship. The Committee was Mike Hamlin (Chair) - England, Wayne Erickson - Australia and Becky Essex - England.

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Having heard detailed evidence from Sam Prendergast and submissions made by Derek Hegarty and Andy Farrell, the Committee unanimously determined that the player had, to the required standard, proved that the citing should be dismissed. Detailed findings of facts and reasons for the Committee's decision will be set out in its written judgment. The 23-year-old outhalf had been cited for an alleged hip-drop tackle on Peceli Yato during the win over Fiji on Saturday.