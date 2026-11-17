Ireland out-half Sam Prendergast will contest his citing for a hip-drop tackle on Fiji captain Peceli Yato at an independent disciplinary hearing in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

Ireland out-half Sam Prendergast will face an independent disciplinary hearing at 8pm on Tuesday evening in Dublin after being cited for a hip-drop tackle on Fiji captain Peceli Yato.

Prendergast and Ireland intend to argue that the tackle was not worthy of a red card. A conclusion is expected tonight, and it remains to be seen whether he is free to play against South Africa on Saturday. The tackle occurred in the 23rd minute of Ireland's 43-15 win over Fiji last Saturday, with Prendergast bringing Yato to ground. The Fijian captain subsequently scored a try but was forced off with an injury soon after.

Also read Erasmus Questions Match Integrity and Predicts Prendergast Will Play Against Ireland

The tackle was not addressed by match officials during the game. It is understood the citing commissioner assigned to the game in Dublin felt the tackle was worthy of a formal citing post-match. That essentially means the citing commissioner believes the tackle should have resulted in a red card for Prendergast. The Nations Championship operates with an expedited sanction process, which means a player who is cited can admit foul play and receive a suspension without a hearing.

Independent Panel Chairs First Hip Drop Hearing

When a player and their team want to contest the citing, the case goes to a formal hearing. Given that this is the first-ever citing for a hip-drop tackle, the process has been more complicated than usual. England's Mike Hamlin, a retired lawyer and deputy district judge, has been appointed as chairman of the independent disciplinary panel.

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He is joined by two-time World Cup referee Wayne Erickson, from Australia, and Becky Essex, a former women's rugby international who played 57 times for England. In their new directive to outlaw hip-drop and knee-drop tackles, World Rugby says that when the tackler grasps and swings round or through the ball carrier with minimal contact on lower limbs, the sanction should be a penalty.

But when the tackler grasps and swings round or through the ball carrier with higher level contact with lower limbs, then yellow cards and red cards come into play. World Rugby says the level of danger of each tackle can be decided upon using all relevant circumstances.

These include level of control; diving or having both feet off the ground; hips dropping on to a ball carrier moving at speed; distinct or sudden swing and/or drop action on the ball carrier; and the significance of landing on a limb. World Rugby's guidance states: When a ball carrier is grasped or tackled from the side or behind, and the tackler swings round or through the ball carrier, and drops their hips/body weight down on to the legs or lower limbs of the ball carrier as they are brought to ground.

Prendergast Contesting Citing Against Red Card Threshold

Prendergast will contest the citing on the basis that his tackle reached potentially two and absolutely no more than three of the criteria in meeting the threshold for a red card. Australia's Angus Bell was the first player to be shown a yellow card for a hip-drop tackle, when a TMO review resulted in him being sin-binned for a challenge on England's Immanuel Feyi-Waboso in their Nations Championship game two weekends ago.

Bell's tackle was then studied by the foul play review officer, who decided that it should not be upgraded to a red card. However, the citing commissioner for Ireland's clash with Fiji seemingly believed that Prendergast's challenge on Yato was worthy of a red card, meaning he was cited. Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus said on Monday that he thought Prendergast's tackle should have resulted in a red card during the game against Fiji.

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Erasmus predicted that Prendergast would be cleared to play against South Africa. We are in the Northern Hemisphere, said Erasmus. Erasmus, who was banned for six games for his comments on Monday about the match officials in South Africa's loss to France, expanded on his point about Prendergast later.

I think the hip drop tackle was terrible, in my opinion, compared to where we were at the World Rugby meetings and all coaches were there except the Irish coach and the French coach, said Erasmus. We had like three hours discussion about the hip drop tackle, hip drop tackle and, you know, it's weird. It's difficult to understand when the TMO sits there and he sees that.

Erasmus Criticizes Match Official Decision Making

And it was something we discussed at the World Rugby meeting, and the examples of how it is was shown over and over, and we all had input. Somebody sees that, and he decides there's nothing wrong with that.

Then you wonder, but all of us coaches sit there and all of us gave input. So when you see that, and you decide that there's nothing wrong with that, what do the other coaches or the other people, what did Jake [White, Fiji head coach] feel? What did that guy that got injured and got carried off? We all thought it's an immediate red card.

Everybody watched the game live because that's exactly what they said the hip drop tackle is. Erasmus later added that my gut feeling is he'll play on Saturday. It is understood that the Ireland set-up took a dim view of Erasmus' comments regarding Prendergast's tackle. The Irish management are understood to be infuriated by comments from Erasmus that the player would escape censure on a technicality, as being prejudicial to the outhalf's hearing.

Ireland Management Furious Over Erasmus Comments

This is all part of a new and complicated process, and this hearing is the first of its kind.