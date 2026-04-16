Samantha Barry Departs Glamour as Editor-in-Chief Amidst Condé Nast Restructuring

Samantha Barry, the Cork-born editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine, is stepping down after eight years and leaving Condé Nast. The departure coincides with a broader restructuring at the publishing giant, including the closure of Self magazine and several international editions of Glamour and Wired, as the company focuses on digital growth and profitability.

After an impactful eight-year tenure at Glamour magazine, Cork native Samantha Barry has announced her departure as editor-in-chief, marking the end of an era for the prominent fashion publication. Barry, a well-respected figure in the media landscape, is also leaving Condé Nast , the parent company. Her decision to step down comes as the magazine navigates a significant evolution in its business model, a transition Barry indicated was a key factor in her timing.

She shared that she had communicated with Anna Wintour, the influential former editor of Vogue and chief content officer at Condé Nast, who had been a significant champion of her career, and leadership at Condé, making it clear that this was the opportune moment to transition and explore new professional avenues. This move reflects Barry's thoughtful consideration of her career trajectory and the dynamic changes within global media operations. She expressed immense pride in the achievements made during her leadership, highlighting the collaborative spirit and the dedicated individuals who comprise the global Glamour teams. Under her editorship, Glamour underwent a substantial transformation, successfully shifting its focus from print to digital publishing. Barry was instrumental in cultivating a larger audience and driving revenue growth by strategically leveraging social media platforms and other digital channels. She described her experience working alongside Anna Wintour, whom she credited with unwavering support throughout her career, as one of the most profound professional privileges. Storytelling, Barry emphasized, has consistently been the cornerstone of her career aspirations, and she conveyed her excitement for the future possibilities that lie ahead. Barry assumed the role of editor-in-chief at Glamour in 2018 and, in 2024, was elevated to the position of the first global editorial director for the brand. Her journey in international media began in 2014 when she relocated to New York to join CNN. Prior to her impactful role at Glamour, she garnered valuable experience working with prominent Irish and British broadcasters, including RTÉ and the BBC. Barry's departure coincides with broader strategic shifts occurring within Condé Nast. On the same day, the company announced the closure of Self magazine, a respected health and fitness publication that had been in operation for nearly five decades. Condé Nast chief executive Roger Lynch addressed employees, affirming the company's overall profitability and revenue growth at the close of 2025. He explained that these recent changes are designed to strategically position the organization for sustained and future expansion. Lynch further elaborated on specific operational adjustments, including the closure of Glamour's international editions in Germany, Spain, and Mexico, as well as the cessation of Wired's print magazine in Italy. He assured employees that these consolidated closures represent a relatively small fraction, just over 1 percent, of the company's total revenue. Lynch emphasized that these operations, while unprofitable in their current form, had been hindering the company's capacity to invest in innovative initiatives and growth areas. Moving forward, Condé Nast plans to concentrate Glamour's efforts on the United States and United Kingdom markets, with a keen focus on fashion and beauty content. The strategy will prioritize social media engagement, video content creation, and exploring licensing opportunities, alongside other revenue-generating avenues. This recalibration signals a commitment to optimizing resources and concentrating on core strengths within the evolving media landscape





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Samantha Barry Glamour Magazine Condé Nast Editor-In-Chief Media Restructuring

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